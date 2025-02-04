"Madison Keys was wanting to go to bed by 11" - Laura Robson reveals details of American's 'civilized' wedding with husband Bjorn that shocked her

Laura Robson recently revealed some amusing details about Madison Keys and Bjorn Fratangelo's 'civilised' wedding. The American tennis star tied the knot with her coach on November 23 last year in a private ceremony attended by family and some of her closest friends, including those from the tennis fraternity.

The wedding was attended by big names such as Jessica Pegula, Jennifer Brady, Sloane Stephens, Taylor Townsend, Desirae Krawczyk, and others. Also present at the event was Laura Robson, who joked about how the wedding ended early, which surprised her, and she had to ask everyone to stay back to party.

“You know what? I have said to her - and maybe we’re just wronguns in the UK - but her wedding was so civilised,” Robson quipped. “It finished at 11, so the dance floor finished at 10.30. And she was wanting to go to bed by 11 and I was like, ‘What are we doing? Where’s everyone off to?’" Robson said. (via express.co.uk)

The Brit then added how she succeeded in getting everyone to stay back, albeit for just a short duration.

“Me, Maddi, Jess Pegula, Des Krawczyk and a few of the other girls that were there, we ended up being in the hotel lobby because it was the only thing that was open until midnight, and then they were like, ‘We've got to go to bed, it’s so late’.”

Madison Keys had professed her love for Laura Robson after the latter congratulated the newly wedded couple on Instagram. The Brit also revisited how she formed such a strong bond with the 2025 Australian Open champion.

Laura Robson opens up about how she became so close with Madison Keys

Madison Keys with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Trophy- Source: Getty

Also discussing how she forged such a strong bond with Madison Keys, Laura Robson revisited how the two women, alongside Sloane Stephens, were put together by their mothers, who were good friends.

“Me, Sloane and Maddi all played the same tournaments like Orange Bowl. And our mums got on really well, and so they kind of put us together, and then she started training at Everts [Academy], and then I was there on-and-off around the same time."

The strength of their bond was on full display when Keys defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the 2025 Australian Open to finally get her hands on the elusive Grand Slam glory.

Not only Robson, but Madison Keys' entire bride squad was over the moon to see the 29-year-old lift the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Trophy.

