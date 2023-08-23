"Madrelina" - Novak Djokovic in awe of his mother Dijana's latest picture capturing her in vacation mode

Novak Djokovic was in awe of his mother Dijana's latest picture, which beautifully captured her in vacation mode.

Djokovic, son of Srdjan and Dijana, has Croatian ancestors on his mother's side.

Dijana has always been impressed by her son's deep passion for tennis and played a crucial role in encouraging the former World No. 1 to pursue his interest in the sport. In fact, she took the initiative to reach out to former tennis professional Jelena Gencic and proposed that she help develop her son's skills.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion recently took to social media to share a picture of his mother Dijana enjoying her vacation. This heartwarming snapshot was originally shared by Novak Djokovic's brother Marko.

"Madrelina," the tennis ace captioned his Instagram story.

"I really want Novak Djokovic to get 24 Grand Slams...I hope he gets to 24 and even a few more" - Johanna Konta

Former British No. 1 Johanna Konta has expressed her desire to see Novak Djokovic win the upcoming US Open, which would mark a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam singles title.

With 23, Djokovic has won more Majors than any other male players. In the Open Era, he shares this incredible record with Serena Williams, who also won 23 Grand Slam titles before retiring. Only one player has won more single Majors than the Serb - Margaret Court - with 24.

Johanna Konta recently said that she wants to witness Court's record being equaled at the 2023 US Open. Konta expressed that she would be delighted to see Djokovic adding a few more Grand Slam titles to his already impressive collection.

The 32-year-old explained that it is much more challenging to maintain a winning streak when burdened with the weight of expectations, and for that, she is fervently rooting for the Serb to keep pushing.

"I really want Djokovic to get 24 (Grand Slams). I may be different, but I always support the top dog - not the underdog," Konta said to SkySports.

"I always feel more for the people who are expected maybe to win. I just think it's harder. It's a lot harder to achieve and keep achieving again like these big players have. Why would you not root for him to keep pushing?" she added. "I just hope he gets to 24 and maybe even a few more just because I want that for him."

