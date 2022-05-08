Madrid Open 2022 final, Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Teen phenom Carlos Alcaraz and defending champion Alexander Zverev will duke it out for the title in the final of the 2022 Madrid Open on Sunday.

Alcaraz has been in red-hot form this year and aside from a couple of disappointing results, he has gone deep in every tournament he has competed in. Prior to competing in Madrid, he won the Barcelona Open and made his debut in the top 10 of the rankings.

In Madrid, Alcaraz has lived up to the billing of the 'next big thing' in tennis. He scored his first win over his idol Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals. He then defeated World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in three sets in an epic semifinal.

The teenager became the youngest finalist in the history of the Madrid Open and the first player to defeat Nadal and Djokovic consecutively on clay. Carlos Alcaraz is now gunning for his fourth title of the year.

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev arrived in Madrid on the heels of a shock second-round loss to Holger Rune in Munich. However, he has bounced back in style and is just one win away from a successful title defense.

Zverev defeated the likes of Marin Cilic, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Stefanos Tsitsipas to make the final. He's aiming to win his 20th career title and sixth at the Masters 1000 level.

With both players looking in fine form, the final is set to be a thrilling affair.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev match schedule

Alcaraz and Zverev will play the second match of the day at the Manolo Santana Stadium, which is the main court at the venue. The match won't start before 6:30 pm local time.

Match timing: Not before 6:30 pm local time, 4:30 pm GMT, 12:30 pm ET and 10 pm IST.

Date: 8 May 2022.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the match on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada will be able to watch the match on TSN & Rogers Sportsnet.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Spain: Spanish fans will get extensive coverage on Telefonica/Movistar.

India: Indian tennis fans can watch the live telecast of the match on Sports18 & Voot.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

