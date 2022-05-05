Madrid Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 10

Day 10 of the 2022 Madrid Open promises to be an exciting one. For the first time this year, fans will be able to witness Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in action on the same day.
The Spaniard made a successful return to the tour following a rib injury, defeating Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round. Nadal will take on David Goffin next. Meanwhile, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray will square off in a mouthwatering clash. The duo haven't faced off since 2017, so excitement is at an all-time high.
Teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with Cameron Norrie yet again. The youngster ended the Brit's title defense at the Indian Wells Open earlier this year and will fancy his chances on Thursday.
The women's semifinals will also take place on Thursday, headlined by Ons Jabeur, the only top-10 player remaining in the draw.
Here's a look at the schedule for an action-packed day at the Madrid Open:
Schedule for Day 10 at Madrid Open
Manolo Santana Stadium
Starting at 12 pm local time: Novak Djokovic vs Andy Murray
Not before 1:30 pm local time: Ons Jabeur vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
Not before 4 pm local time: Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin
Not before 8 pm local time: Carlos Alcaraz vs Cameron Norrie
Not before 9 pm local time: Jil Teichmann vs Jessica Pegula or Sara Sorribes Tormo
Arantxa Sanchez Stadium
Starting at 12 pm local time: Andrey Rublev vs Dan Evans
Not before 1:30 pm local time: Hubert Hurkacz vs Dusan Lajovic
Not before 3:30 pm local time: Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Korda or Lorenzo Musetti
Not before 5:30 pm local time: Grigor Dimitrov or Diego Schwartzman vs Stefanos Tsitsipas or Lucas Pouille
followed by: Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah vs Grigor Dimitrov/Felix Auger-Aliassime
Where to watch Madrid Open 2022
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-
USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.
UK: UK viewers can follow the match on Amazon Prime Video.
Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN & Rogers Sportsnet.
Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.
India: Indian tennis fans can watch the men's matches live on Voot.
Madrid Open 2022 - Match timings
The first match on all the courts will commence at 12 pm local time, except for Court 4, where the solitary doubles match for the day won't start before 3 pm local time.
The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 10 of the tournament are as follows: