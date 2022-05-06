Madrid Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 11

Day 11 of the 2022 Madrid Open features the men's singles quarterfinals, guaranteeing some high-octane action.
World No. 1 and three-time champion Novak Djokovic will open the proceedings on Manolo Santana Stadium against 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz on Friday. The Serb advanced to the last eight without even taking the court as Andy Murray withdrew from their clash due to illness.
The second quarterfinal will pit five-time winner Rafael Nadal against either teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz or ninth seed Cameron Norrie. Nadal made it to his 16th quarterfinal in Madrid after battling past Marrakech champion David Goffin in a rollercoaster of a match that had the crowd on the edge of their seats.
The home favorite failed to close out the match in the second set and was then forced to save four match points in the final-set tie-break, eventually prevailing after three hours and eight minutes.
Spanish fans will now be hoping that Alcaraz beats Norrie and sets up a dream quarterfinal clash with Nadal.
The day's third quarterfinal will witness recently-crowned Serbia Open champion Andrey Rublev going up against Monte-Carlo Masters winner Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Rotterdam titlist Felix Auger-Aliassime and defending champion Alexander Zverev will cross swords in the final quarterfinal of the day.
On that note, here's a look at the schedule for an action-packed Day 11 at the Madrid Open:
Schedule for Day 11 at Madrid Open
Manolo Santana Stadium
Starting at 2 pm local time: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (12) Hubert Hurkacz
Not before 4 pm local time: (3) Rafael Nadal vs (7) Carlos Alcaraz or (9) Cameron Norrie
Not before 8 pm local time: (6) Andrey Rublev vs (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Followed by: (8) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (2) Alexander Zverev
Arantxa Sanchez Stadium
Starting at 2:30 pm local time: Tomislav Brkic/Nikola Cacic vs (7) Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski
Not before 4 pm local time/After suitable rest: (1) Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury or Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Mies vs Hubert Hurkacz/John Isner
Stadium 3
Starting at 1 pm local time: (3) Desirae Krawczyk/Demi Schuurs vs (5) Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula
Not before 2:30 pm local time: (8) Jamie Murray/Michael Venus vs Simone Bolelli/Ivan Dodig
Followed by/ After suitable rest: (1) Storm Sanders/Shuai Zhang vs (5) Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula or (3) Desirae Krawczyk/Demi Schuurs
Not before 5:30 pm /TBA: (5) Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah or Felix Auger-Aliassime/Grigor Dimitrov vs (2) Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos
The full schedule can be accessed here.
Where to watch Madrid Open 2022
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-
USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.
UK: UK viewers can follow the match on Amazon Prime Video.
Canada: Viewers in Canada will be able to watch the match on TSN & Rogers Sportsnet.
Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.
India: Indian tennis fans can watch the men's matches live on Voot & Sports18.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Madrid Open 2022 - Match timings
All the men's singles quarterfinals will be held at the Manolo Santana Stadium, where the action gets underway at 2 pm local time.
The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India are as follows: