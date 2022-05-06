Madrid Open 2022 score, winner and recap: Novak Djokovic crushes Hubert Hurkacz, advances to 72nd Masters 1000 SF

Novak Djokovic advanced to his 72nd Masters 1000 semifinal by defeating Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets at the Madrid Open on Friday.

The Serb looked to be in complete control from the get-go, completing the win in under 90 minutes to seal a spot in the Madrid semifinals for the seventh time in his career.

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz score

Djokovic was largely untroubled over the course of his 6-3, 6-4 win against Hubert Hurkacz.

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz winner

With the win, Djokovic improved to 4-0 against the lanky Pole. This was also his second victory against Hurkacz on clay, having previously prevailed in their first-round encounter at Roland Garros three years ago.

The World No. 1, who has played sparingly this season due to his unvaccinated status, has improved to 7-3 this season. He will take on either Carlos Alcaraz or Rafael Nadal in a blockbuster semifinal on Saturday.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



defeats Hurkacz to move into the last four of a Masters 1000 event for the 72nd (!) time Ridiculous numbers @DjokerNole defeats Hurkacz to move into the last four of a Masters 1000 event for the 72nd (!) time Ridiculous numbers 📊@DjokerNole defeats Hurkacz to move into the last four of a Masters 1000 event for the 72nd (!) time https://t.co/nbSGcFypGL

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz recap

Djokovic raced to a 3-0 lead after breaking Hurkacz in his opening service game. The break proved decisive as the Serb trundled along for the rest of the set without having to save a break point.

The World No. 1 continued to turn the screw in the second set, earning a break point in the opening game which the Pole saved.

#MMOPEN @MutuaMadridOpen



Steely performance from



#MMOPEN No. 1 for a reason!Steely performance from @DjokerNole to claim the first set (6-3) over Hurkacz. Raising his level! No. 1 for a reason! 😏Steely performance from 🇷🇸 @DjokerNole to claim the first set (6-3) over Hurkacz. Raising his level!#MMOPEN https://t.co/PxkHanDJ2J

But Hurkacz faltered a few games later, coughing up four errors to hand Djokovic a break and with it a 3-2 lead.

The Pole, to his credit, refused to throw in the towel and held to love for the first time in the match to stay close at 4-3. He managed to make inroads into the Djokovic serve in the next game, twice forcing deuce. But the Serb stayed firm on the big points to hold for a 5-3 lead.

Djokovic sensed another opportunity on Hurkacz's serve in the ninth game, but the Pole erased two match points with huge serves and went on to hold.

The Pole saved another match point, this time on the Djokovic serve following a wayward backhand from the Serb. But the World No. 1 converted on his fourth attempt as the Pole sent his forehand wide.

Djokovic hit only one more winner than Hurkacz (16 v 15), but limited his unforced error count to 13 against the Pole's 24.

Edited by Arvind Sriram