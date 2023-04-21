Madrid Open 2023: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money & more 

The Madrid Open 2023 will get underway on Wednesday, April 26. This year marks the 21st edition of the men's tournament and the first time it has expanded to a two-week format.

Carlos Alcaraz won the Masters 1000 event last season by beating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 in the final. The Spaniard will look to defend his title, which won't be an easy task as the likes of Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, and Daniil Medvedev, among others, are capable of challenging for the title.

Record-champion Rafael Nadal will not be competing at this year's Madrid Open as he is yet to recover from the injury he suffered during the Australian Open. However, there are some top players taking part and we are in for two weeks of exciting tennis action in the Spanish capital.

On that note, let's take a look at all there is to know about the Madrid Open.

What is the Madrid Open?

The Madrid Open is a clay-court Masters 1000 event that takes place in Madrid, Spain. The inaugural edition of the men's tournament took place in 2002, with Andre Agassi winning after receiving a walkover in the final after his opponent Jiri Novak withdrew due to a hamstring injury.

King of Clay Rafael Nadal has won the Madrid Open a record five times, while other past champions include Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and Alexander Zverev.

Venue

The Madrid Open 2023 will take place at La Caja Majica in Spain's capital Madrid.

Players

Carlos Alcaraz is seeded second at the Madrid Open

Like every other year, several top players will be in action at the Madrid Open. Top seed Djokovic last won the tournament in 2019 and will look to triumph for a fourth time following a disappointing third-round exit in Monte-Carlo.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will be a heavy favorite to win in Madrid and will aim to become only the second man to successfully defend his title in the Spanish capital.

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has looked in good touch lately and is expected to have a good run at the tournament along with Monte-Carlo Masters champion Andrey Rublev. The likes of Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner are also capable of challenging for the title.

Other players who will compete in the Masters 1000 event include Alexander Zverev, Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds begin on April 24 and will conclude on April 25. Main-draw action will commence on April 26.

The quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on May 3 and May 4, while the semifinals are set for May 5. The final will be held on Sunday, May 7.

The official tournament schedule can be accessed here.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the Monte-Carlo Masters is $6,310,000, and the winner will receive a cheque worth $974,549 coupled with 1000 ranking points.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Champion €1,105,265 1000 Runner-up €580,000 600 Semifinalists €308,790 360 Quarterfinalists €161,525 180 Round of 16 €84,900 90 Round of 32 €48,835 45 Round of 64 €27,045 25 Round of 96 €16,340 10

Where to Watch Madrid Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on DAZN.

