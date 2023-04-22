Madrid Open 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Tennis stars have gathered in the Spanish capital city of Madrid for the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open, which will be held from April 25 to May 7. This will be the first edition of the tournament featuring an expanded draw of 96 players in singles.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's clay season has been quite rocky so far. He made early exits from both the tournaments he competed in and hasn't won consecutive matches on the surface. A three-time champion at the venue, he'll be hoping for a change in his fortunes going forward.

Teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion. He's in great form at the moment, having reached at least the semifinals of all the tournaments he has participated in this season. Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and the rest of their top 10 cohorts are also in the fray.

Iga Swiatek was forced to skip the tournament last year, but leads the field as the top seed this time around. Ons Jabeur is the defending champion, while the in-form Aryna Sabalenka will be looking to triumph in Madrid once again. Petra Kvitova and Elena Rybakina are other players who have performed well this season, but are slightly injured at the moment.

With all the players across the ATP and WTA tours assembled in one place, there are plenty of exciting matches waiting to unfold. Here's how one can catch up on all the action happening at the Madrid Open:

Madrid Open channel & live streaming details for ATP

Novak Djokovic has won the Madrid Open thrice so far.

Here's a list of channels that will telecast the men's event at the Madrid Open.

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

Amazon - United Kingdom, Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia

beIN SPORTS - Middle East

beIN SPORTS - Singapore

beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia - Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines, Singapore

Canal+ - Vietnam

CCTV - China

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France

PCCW - Hong Kong

NHK, Gaora Sports Channel, WOWOW - Japan

OTE - Greece

Sky Deutschland - Germany

Sky Italia - Italy

Telefonica/ Movistar - Spain

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece

Polsat - Poland

ESPN International Latam - Latin America

Supersport Africa - Africa

Ssport - Turkey

Sky NZ - New Zealand

TSN - Canada

Sony Liv - India

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Madrid Open channel & live streaming details for WTA

Ons Jabeur is the defending champion on the women's side.

Here's a list of channels that will telecast the women's event at the Madrid Open.

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

Amazon Prime Video - UK, Ireland

beIn SPORTS - Australia, France

beIn Digiturk - Turkey

TVP/ Canal+ - Poland

DAZN - Spain, Canada, Japan

DigiSport - Hungary, Romania

MTV3 - Finland

Novasports - Greece, Cyprus

NowTV - Hong Kong

O2 - Czech Republic

Spark - New Zealand

Starhub - Singapore

Supertennis - Italy

Tennis Channel - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

TVE, TV3 - Spain

TV2 - Denmark

TV4 - Finland, Norway, Sweden

Truevisions - Thailand

Additionally, live streaming is also available on WTA TV.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes