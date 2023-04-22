Madrid Open 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Tennis stars have gathered in the Spanish capital city of Madrid for the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open, which will be held from April 25 to May 7. This will be the first edition of the tournament featuring an expanded draw of 96 players in singles.
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's clay season has been quite rocky so far. He made early exits from both the tournaments he competed in and hasn't won consecutive matches on the surface. A three-time champion at the venue, he'll be hoping for a change in his fortunes going forward.
Teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion. He's in great form at the moment, having reached at least the semifinals of all the tournaments he has participated in this season. Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and the rest of their top 10 cohorts are also in the fray.
Iga Swiatek was forced to skip the tournament last year, but leads the field as the top seed this time around. Ons Jabeur is the defending champion, while the in-form Aryna Sabalenka will be looking to triumph in Madrid once again. Petra Kvitova and Elena Rybakina are other players who have performed well this season, but are slightly injured at the moment.
With all the players across the ATP and WTA tours assembled in one place, there are plenty of exciting matches waiting to unfold. Here's how one can catch up on all the action happening at the Madrid Open:
Madrid Open channel & live streaming details for ATP
Here's a list of channels that will telecast the men's event at the Madrid Open.
Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA
Amazon - United Kingdom, Ireland
beIN SPORTS - Australia
beIN SPORTS - Middle East
beIN SPORTS - Singapore
beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia - Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines, Singapore
Canal+ - Vietnam
CCTV - China
Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France
PCCW - Hong Kong
NHK, Gaora Sports Channel, WOWOW - Japan
OTE - Greece
Sky Deutschland - Germany
Sky Italia - Italy
Telefonica/ Movistar - Spain
Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece
Polsat - Poland
ESPN International Latam - Latin America
Supersport Africa - Africa
Ssport - Turkey
Sky NZ - New Zealand
TSN - Canada
Sony Liv - India
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Madrid Open channel & live streaming details for WTA
Here's a list of channels that will telecast the women's event at the Madrid Open.
Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA
Amazon Prime Video - UK, Ireland
beIn SPORTS - Australia, France
beIn Digiturk - Turkey
TVP/ Canal+ - Poland
DAZN - Spain, Canada, Japan
DigiSport - Hungary, Romania
MTV3 - Finland
Novasports - Greece, Cyprus
NowTV - Hong Kong
O2 - Czech Republic
Spark - New Zealand
Starhub - Singapore
Supertennis - Italy
Tennis Channel - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands
TSN - Canada (English Language)
TVA - Canada (French Language)
TVE, TV3 - Spain
TV2 - Denmark
TV4 - Finland, Norway, Sweden
Truevisions - Thailand
Additionally, live streaming is also available on WTA TV.
How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis