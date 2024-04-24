Madrid Open 2024 Draw: Jannik Sinner's projected path to final ft. potential SF clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas and final with Carlos Alcaraz 

Jannik Sinner walks into the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open as the top seed for the very first time at an ATP Masters 1000 event.

Sinner has been in sublime form this year, having already won three titles. The Italian lifted his maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open at the start of the year and then added the Rotterdam and Miami Open trophies to his collection.

His only appearance on the red dirt so far this season came in Monte-Carlo a couple of weeks ago where he lost in the last four to eventual champion Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Currently 25-2 in the W/L charts for the season, Sinner heads into Madrid to get his winning mojo back on track as he continues to close the gap for the top spot in the men's rankings with Novak Djokovic.

On that note, here's a look at Jannik Sinner's projected path to the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open final.

Jannik Sinner's R1 opponent - Bye

Jannik Sinner will receive a bye in the first round as one of the seeded players.

Jannik Sinner's likely R2 opponent - Lorenzo Sonego

Lorenzo Sonego and Jannik Sinner in doubles action at the 2024 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Jannik Sinner could very likely open his campaign against compatriot and good friend Lorenzo Sonego in the second round.

Sonego has had an indifferent start to his 2024 campaign, currently sitting with a 6-12 W/L record this year. His best result so far this season came at the Grand Prix Hassan II, in Casablanca, Morocco, where he reached the quarterfinals.

He reached the round of 16 at the Monte-Carlo Masters after plowing through the qualifiers. Ugo Humbert, however, upstaged him in a grueling three-setter, coming back from one set down to win 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.

Sonego has crossed paths with Sinner four times on tour and has failed to pick up a single win. They last played against each other in Vienna last year, with Sinner taking that contest 6-2, 6-4.

The pair incidentally joined forces for the doubles competition in Monte-Carlo but were beaten in the first round by the Belgian pairing of Joran Vliegen and Sander Gille.

Jannik Sinner walks into the encounter the favorite given his experience and their history.

Jannik Sinner's likely R3 opponent - Jordan Thomspon

Jordan Thompson at the 2024 Barcelona Open

Jannik Sinner could lock horns with Jodan Thompson in the third round should both players make it through their second-round matches.

The Australian has already tasted success on tour this season, picking up the title in Los Cabos with a commanding 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over Casper Ruud. With 16 wins already this season, Thomspon heads into Madrid looking to extend his good run of form.

Yet to face Sinner in professional competition, Thompson will likely face a stiff challenge against him. Despite not having played each other before, Sinner is widely expected to make it through this match.

Jannik Sinner's likely R4 opponent - Karen Khachanov

Karen Khachanov at the 2024 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Lying in wait for Jannik Sinner in round four could be Karen Khachanov.

Khachanov is currently 15-7 in the W/L column this season and has picked up one title so far at the Qatar Open where he beat Czech teen sensation Jakub Mensik in the final.

He withdrew from the Barcelona Open last week due to a "small injury" and will look to make a strong comeback in Madrid.

Khachanov and Sinner have locked horns four times on tour in the past, with the latter leading their head-to-head 3-1. Sinner beat him 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 in the fourth round of the Australian Open earlier this year.

Given their history and form so far this season, Sinner is the favorite to make it through this contest.

Jannik Sinner's likely QF opponent - Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud lifted the biggest title of his career at the 2024 Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell last week

Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud could lock horns with each other in an enthralling quarterfinal clash in Madrid.

Ruud lifted the biggest title of his career at the Barcelona Open last week, seeing off Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-3 in the final. All of his previous 10 titles on tour came at the ATP 250 level.

Ruud and Sinner have played twice before, with Sinner holding a 2-0 lead over the Norwegian. They went up against each other last three years ago in Vienna, with Sinner winning that contest 7-5, 6-1.

Both players head into the encounter equally capable of making it through, with Ruud probably holding the slight edge given his current run of form and his formidable record on the red dirt.

Sinner, a more renowned hard court player, will have to create early inroads on the Ruud serve and dominate proceedings from the baseline with his aggressive groundstrokes should he make it through this encounter.

Jannik Sinner's likely SF opponent - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell

A tricky encounter awaits Jannik Sinner in the last four in the form of Stefanos Tsitsipas should both navigate through their respective quarters.

Tsitsipas' fortunes changed this season as soon as the clay court swing began, winning the Monte-Carlo Masters, the third of his career, and reaching the final of the Barcelona Open, going up against Casper Ruud on both occasions. He is currently 21-7 for the season and is beginning to look like the Tsitsipas of the old given his current run of form.

Tsitsipas could post Sinner a serious threat in what could be a mouth-watering clash for everyone in attendance. He leads their head-to-head 6-3 and won their most recent encounter this year at the same stage in Monte-Carlo a couple of weeks ago.

Both players will have to dominate on serve and win the decisive points should they make it through to the summit clash.

Daniil Medvedev also lurks in Tsitsipas' quarter, and could possibly face Sinner should he get the better of the Greek in the quarterfinals.

Jannik Sinner's likely final opponent - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Miami Open

Jannik Sinner could square off against Carlos Alcaraz for the Madrid Open title.

In what could be their ninth encounter in their budding rivalry, with their head-to-head evenly poised at four wins each. Alcaraz, however, won their most recent encounter in the last four of the BNP Paribas Open earlier this year.

Sinner, meanwhile, overtook Alcaraz in the ATP rankings, jumping to second position after his run in Miami.

In what could be a blockbuster encounter for the Madrid faithful, it's hard to pick a winner given the pair's pedigree on the biggest stage. Sinner could just hold the slight edge given that Alcaraz hasn't seen much action recently after being forced to retire from the Barcelona Open due to a right arm injury.