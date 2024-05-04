Madrid Open 2024 Men's Final, Andrey Rublev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

World No. 8 Andrey Rublev will square off against World No. 35 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the 2024 Madrid Open final on Sunday (May 5).

Rublev and Auger-Aliassime will take on each other for the sixth time on the main tour. The Russian has a 4-1 head-to-head advantage against Auger-Aliassime and defeated the Canadian most recently in the Rotterdam Open this year.

Rublev entered Madrid on the back of a four-match losing streak and early exits in the Miami Open, Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open. He steadied the ship with a solid win against Facundo Bagnis in the second round and then outfoxed the likes of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Tallon Griekspoor en route to the quarterfinals.

The seventh seed then faced a tough task against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the last eight. Despite losing the first set against the Spaniard, he clawed his way back into the match and outlasted Alcaraz 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. The Russian eventually cemented his place in the final with a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 win over Taylor Fritz in the semifinals.

Felix Auger Aliassime, meanwhile, has rediscovered his form on the main tour in the last few weeks. He entered Madrid on the back of a quarterfinal finish in the BMW Open, where he lost to Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets.

The Canadian started his campaign with a brilliant win over Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round. He then outfoxed the likes of Casper Ruud, Jannik Sinner and Jiri Lehecka en route to the final. Auger-Aliassime had lady luck by his side during the previous two rounds, as Sinner was forced to withdraw from their bout due to a muscle injury and Lehecka retired mid way through the semifinals due to a severe back problem.

While Rublev has already captured a title this year at the Hong Kong Open, Auger-Aliassime will enter his first final of the season in Madrid.

Andrey Rublev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime match schedule

The Madrid Open final between Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime will take place on Sunday, May 5.

Time: To be updated.

Andrey Rublev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime streaming details

Andrey Rublev at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eleven

Here's the list of channels that will broadcast the 2024 Madrid Open final.

Tennis Channel/TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada

beIN SPORTS - Australia

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland

Sky Italia - Italy

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein & Switzerland

Sportklub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro

Telefonica/Movistar, TVE - Spain

Eurosport - France

Polsat - Poland

OTE - Greece

DigiSport - Romania

TV2 - Denmark, Norway

Ziggo Sport - Netherlands

ESPN - Central and South America

CCTV - China

Sony/MSM - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, & Afghanistan

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

