Madrid Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 1

Day 1 at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open is set to feature women's first-round action, along with the final-round qualifiers.

Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will be in action against Anna Karolína Schmiedlova. Kenin is currently 1-9 on the W/L charts for the season and will be looking to turn things around in Madrid. Anastasia Potapova is also set to feature in an exciting first-round encounter against compatriot Diana Shnaider.

Sisters Brenda and Linda Fruhvirtova who received wildcards into the main draw, will feature in their respective singles encounters against Arantxa Rus and Irina-Camelia Begu.

German veteran Tatjana Maria will take on American youngster Peyton Stearns in a match between experience and youth. Seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion Katerina Siniakova is also set to take center stage against Nadia Podoroska.

On that note, here's a look at the order of play for Day 1 at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open.

Schedule for Day 1 of the Mutua Madrid Open

Manolo Santana Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (WC) Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Arantxa Rus

followed by: (ALT) Nadia Podoroska vs Katerina Siniakova

followed by: Irina-Camelia Begu vs (WC) Linda Fruhvirtova

followed by: Xiyu Wang vs Ana Bogdan

Arantxa Sanchez Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (WC) Alexandra Eala vs Lesia Tsurenko

followed by: Tatjana Maria vs Peyton Stearns

followed by: Diana Shnaider vs Anastasia Potapova

followed by: Sofia Kenin vs Anna Karolína Schmiedlova

Where to watch Mutua Madrid Open 2024

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from Mutua Madrid Open 2024 on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel & TC Plus

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN & TVA

India - Tennis Channel

Madrid Open 2024 - Match timings

Anastasia Potapova at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California

Play on the opening day in Madrid is set to kick off at 11:30 a.m. local time on all courts, including Manolo Santana Stadium and Arantxa Sanchez Stadium.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 1 are as follows:

Country Match Timings US April 23, 2024, 5:30 a.m. ET UK April 23, 2024, 9:30 a.m. GMT Canada April 23, 2024, 5:30 a.m. ET Australia April 23, 2024, 7:30 p.m. ACT India April 23, 2024, 3:00 p.m. IST