Madrid Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 1

Day 1 at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open is set to feature women's first-round action, along with the final-round qualifiers.
Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will be in action against Anna Karolína Schmiedlova. Kenin is currently 1-9 on the W/L charts for the season and will be looking to turn things around in Madrid. Anastasia Potapova is also set to feature in an exciting first-round encounter against compatriot Diana Shnaider.
Sisters Brenda and Linda Fruhvirtova who received wildcards into the main draw, will feature in their respective singles encounters against Arantxa Rus and Irina-Camelia Begu.
German veteran Tatjana Maria will take on American youngster Peyton Stearns in a match between experience and youth. Seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion Katerina Siniakova is also set to take center stage against Nadia Podoroska.
On that note, here's a look at the order of play for Day 1 at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open.
Schedule for Day 1 of the Mutua Madrid Open
Manolo Santana Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (WC) Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Arantxa Rus
followed by: (ALT) Nadia Podoroska vs Katerina Siniakova
followed by: Irina-Camelia Begu vs (WC) Linda Fruhvirtova
followed by: Xiyu Wang vs Ana Bogdan
Arantxa Sanchez Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (WC) Alexandra Eala vs Lesia Tsurenko
followed by: Tatjana Maria vs Peyton Stearns
followed by: Diana Shnaider vs Anastasia Potapova
followed by: Sofia Kenin vs Anna Karolína Schmiedlova
Where to watch Mutua Madrid Open 2024
Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from Mutua Madrid Open 2024 on the following channels and sites:
United States - Tennis Channel & TC Plus
United Kingdom - Sky Sports
Australia - beIN Sports
Canada - TSN & TVA
India - Tennis Channel
Madrid Open 2024 - Match timings
Play on the opening day in Madrid is set to kick off at 11:30 a.m. local time on all courts, including Manolo Santana Stadium and Arantxa Sanchez Stadium.
The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 1 are as follows: