Madrid Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 12

Day 12 of the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open is set to feature the women's singles and men's doubles finals at the Caja Magica in Manzanares Park.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will challenge the defending champion Aryna Sabalenka for a maiden title in Madrid on Saturday (May 4). The duo will take on each other for the 10th time on the women's tour. The Pole has a 6-3 head-to-head advantage against Sabalenka, and defeated her most recently in the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun.

While Swiatek outclassed the likes of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Madison Keys en route to the final, Sabalenka outmuscled in-form players such as Mirra Andreeva and Elena Rybakina. Despite losing the first set against Rybakina, she defeated the Kazakh in two hours and 17 minutes in the semifinals with a score of 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(5).

On the other hand, Sebastian Korda & Jordan Thompson continued their stellar run in men's doubles at the 2024 Madrid Open. The duo will battle it out against Adam Pavlasek & Ariel Behar in the final on Saturday.

While Korda and Thompson outsmarted the 11th seeds Jaime Murray & Michael Venus in the semifinals, Pavlasek and Behar received a fortunate walkover victory over tournament favorites, Marcel Granollers & Horacio Zeballos (leg injury to Zeballos).

Korda and Thompson entered the men's doubles draw using a spot reserved for singles players in the new doubles format in Madrid. They have been sensational at the event so far, outfoxing four seeded teams en route to the final, including the top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden.

Schedule for Day 12 of the Madrid Open 2024

Manolo Santana Stadium

Starting at 3:30 p.m. local time: Sebastian Korda & Jordan Thompson vs Adam Pavlasek & Ariel Behar

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka

Where to watch Madrid Open 2024

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and India can catch live action from the Mutua Madrid Open 2024 on the following channels and sites:

Tennis Channel/TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada

beIN SPORTS - Australia

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland

Sky Italia - Italy

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein & Switzerland

Sportklub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro

Telefonica/Movistar, TVE - Spain

Eurosport - France

Polsat - Poland

OTE - Greece

DigiSport - Romania

TV2 - Denmark, Norway

Ziggo Sport - Netherlands

ESPN - Central and South America

CCTV - China

Sony/MSM - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, & Afghanistan

Madrid Open 2024 - Match timings

Play on Day 12 in Madrid is set to begin at 3:30 pm local time on the Manolo Santana Stadium. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 12 are as follows:

Country Match Timings - Manolo Santana Stadium US/Canada May 3, 2024, 9:30 a.m. ET UK May 3, 2024, 1:30 p.m. GMT India May 3, 2024, 7:00 p.m. IST