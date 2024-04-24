Madrid Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 3

Day 3 of the 2024 Madrid Open features the men's first-round matches alongside the women's second-round matches.
All eyes will be on 22-time Major champion Rafael Nadal on Thursday. His first-round duel against Darwin Blanch is slated in the evening slot, which is going to be a must-see affair.
Other notable names in action on the men's side include Felix Auger-Aliassime, Richard Gasquet, and Roberto Bautista Agut. All are former top-10 players but have fallen down the rankings over the last few months.
Quite a few of the WTA Tour's top stars are set to take to the court as well. Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Ons Jabeur and Jelena Ostapenko are some of the big guns from the women's side in the mix.
With plenty of high-octane action to look forward to, here's a quick look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Madrid Open:
Schedule for Day 3 of the Madrid Open 2024
Manolo Santana Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Yoshihito Nishioka vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: (PR) Naomi Osaka vs (15) Liudmila Samsonova
followed by: (3) Coco Gauff vs Arantxa Rus
Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Darwin Blanch vs (PR) Rafael Nadal
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Wang Xiyu
Arantxa Sanchez Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Donna Vekic vs (5) Maria Sakkari
followed by: (Q) Richard Gasquet vs Lorenzo Sonego
followed by: Daniel Elahi Galan vs (LL) Roberto Bautista Agut
Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: Anna Karolina Schmiedlova vs (8) Ons Jabeur
followed by: Dominik Koepfer vs Roberto Carballes Baena
Stadium 3
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Sara Sorribes Tormo vs (16) Elina Svitolina
followed by: (9) Jelena Ostapenko vs (Q) Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
followed by: Zhang Zhizhen vs Miomir Kecmanovic
followed by: (Q) Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs Pavel Kotov
followed by: Alex Michelsen vs (WC) Joao Fonseca
The full schedule can be found here.
Where to watch Madrid Open 2024
Viewers from the following countries can keep a track of the proceedings at the tournament on the following channels and sites:
USA - Tennis Channel and TC Plus
UK - Sky Sports
Australia - beIN Sports
Canada - TSN and TVA
India - Sony Sports
Spain - Telefonica/Movistar and TVE
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Madrid Open 2024 - Match timings
Matches on all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:
What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here