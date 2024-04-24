Madrid Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 3

Day 3 of the 2024 Madrid Open features the men's first-round matches alongside the women's second-round matches.

All eyes will be on 22-time Major champion Rafael Nadal on Thursday. His first-round duel against Darwin Blanch is slated in the evening slot, which is going to be a must-see affair.

Other notable names in action on the men's side include Felix Auger-Aliassime, Richard Gasquet, and Roberto Bautista Agut. All are former top-10 players but have fallen down the rankings over the last few months.

Quite a few of the WTA Tour's top stars are set to take to the court as well. Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Ons Jabeur and Jelena Ostapenko are some of the big guns from the women's side in the mix.

With plenty of high-octane action to look forward to, here's a quick look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Madrid Open:

Schedule for Day 3 of the Madrid Open 2024

Manolo Santana Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Yoshihito Nishioka vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: (PR) Naomi Osaka vs (15) Liudmila Samsonova

followed by: (3) Coco Gauff vs Arantxa Rus

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Darwin Blanch vs (PR) Rafael Nadal

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Wang Xiyu

Arantxa Sanchez Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Donna Vekic vs (5) Maria Sakkari

followed by: (Q) Richard Gasquet vs Lorenzo Sonego

followed by: Daniel Elahi Galan vs (LL) Roberto Bautista Agut

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: Anna Karolina Schmiedlova vs (8) Ons Jabeur

followed by: Dominik Koepfer vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Stadium 3

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Sara Sorribes Tormo vs (16) Elina Svitolina

followed by: (9) Jelena Ostapenko vs (Q) Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

followed by: Zhang Zhizhen vs Miomir Kecmanovic

followed by: (Q) Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs Pavel Kotov

followed by: Alex Michelsen vs (WC) Joao Fonseca

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Madrid Open 2024

Viewers from the following countries can keep a track of the proceedings at the tournament on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel and TC Plus

UK - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN and TVA

India - Sony Sports

Spain - Telefonica/Movistar and TVE

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Madrid Open 2024 - Match timings

Matches on all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Match Timings USA/Canada April 25, 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET

UK April 25, 2024, 10:00 a.m. BST

India April 25, 2024, 2:30 p.m. IST

