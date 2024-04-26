Madrid Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 3

Day 3 of the Mutua Madrid Open will feature men's and doubles second-round matches.

The bottom half of the men's draw will be in action, with World No. 2 and home favorite Carlos Alcaraz set to headline it. He is slated to take on Ukrainian youngster Alexander Shevchenko in what will be their first meeting on tour. Alexander Zverev and Borna Coric are scheduled to take each other on in a blockbuster second round. The likes of Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune will also be in action.

On the women's side, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will be up against Polish No. 2 Magda Linette. Fresh off her Stuttgart triumph, Elena Rybakina will also open her campaign on Day 3 against Lucia Bronzetti. The high-flying Danielle Collins will also take center court against Serbia's Olga Danilovic.

On that note, here's a look at the order of play for Day 3 of the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open.

Schedule for Day 3 of the Mutua Madrid Open

Manolo Santana Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Lucia Bronzetti vs (4) Elena Rybakina

followed by: Magda Linette vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka

Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: Alexander Shevchenko vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: Borna Coric vs (4) Alexander Zverev

followed by: (13) Danielle Collins vs (Q) Olga Danilovic

Arantxa Sanchez Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (7) Andrey Rublev vs (Q) Facundo Bagnis

followed by: (WC) Shang Juncheng vs (27) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (1) Zheng Qinwen vs Yulia Putinseva

followed by: (7) Marketa Vondrousova vs Shelby Rogers

followed by: Mariano Navone vs (11) Holger Rune

Stadium 3

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (20) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs (LL) Daria Saville

followed by: Cristina Bucsa vs (10) Daria Kasatkina

followed by: (8) Hubert Hurkacz vs Jack Draper

followed by: Luciano Darderi vs (12) Taylor Fritz

followed by: Jaume Munar vs (23) Jan-Lennard Struff

Court 4

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (15) Tommy Paul vs (Q) Lukas Klein

followed by: (26) Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs (PR) Denis Shapovalov

followed by: (Q) Jaqueline Cristian vs (22) Barbora Krejcikova

followed by: (26) Katir Boulter vs (WC) Robin Montgomery

followed by: (24) Tallon Griekspoor vs Taro Daniel

Where to watch Mutua Madrid Open 2024

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from Mutua Madrid Open 2024 on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel & TC Plus

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN & TVA

India - Tennis Channel

Madrid Open 2024 - Match timings

Play on Day 3 in Madrid is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. local time on all courts, including Manolo Santana Stadium and Arantxa Sanchez Stadium. There will only be an evening session on the two main courts with action set to begin at 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. respectively.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 1 are as follows:

Country Match Timings - Morning Session Match Timings - Evening Session on Manolo Santana Match Timings - Evening Session on Arantxa Sanchez US/Canada April 26, 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET April 26, 2024, 10:00 a.m. ET April 26, 2024, 9:00 a.m. ET UK April 26, 2024, 9:00 a.m. GMT April 26, 2024, 2:00 p.m. GMT April 26, 2024, 1:00 p.m. GMT India April 26, 2024, 2:30 p.m. IST April 26, 2024, 7:30 p.m. IST April 26, 2024, 8:30 p.m. GMT