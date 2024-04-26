Madrid Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 3

Day 3 of the Mutua Madrid Open will feature men's and doubles second-round matches.
The bottom half of the men's draw will be in action, with World No. 2 and home favorite Carlos Alcaraz set to headline it. He is slated to take on Ukrainian youngster Alexander Shevchenko in what will be their first meeting on tour. Alexander Zverev and Borna Coric are scheduled to take each other on in a blockbuster second round. The likes of Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune will also be in action.
On the women's side, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will be up against Polish No. 2 Magda Linette. Fresh off her Stuttgart triumph, Elena Rybakina will also open her campaign on Day 3 against Lucia Bronzetti. The high-flying Danielle Collins will also take center court against Serbia's Olga Danilovic.
On that note, here's a look at the order of play for Day 3 of the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open.
Schedule for Day 3 of the Mutua Madrid Open
Manolo Santana Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Lucia Bronzetti vs (4) Elena Rybakina
followed by: Magda Linette vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka
Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: Alexander Shevchenko vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz
Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: Borna Coric vs (4) Alexander Zverev
followed by: (13) Danielle Collins vs (Q) Olga Danilovic
Arantxa Sanchez Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (7) Andrey Rublev vs (Q) Facundo Bagnis
followed by: (WC) Shang Juncheng vs (27) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (1) Zheng Qinwen vs Yulia Putinseva
followed by: (7) Marketa Vondrousova vs Shelby Rogers
followed by: Mariano Navone vs (11) Holger Rune
Stadium 3
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (20) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs (LL) Daria Saville
followed by: Cristina Bucsa vs (10) Daria Kasatkina
followed by: (8) Hubert Hurkacz vs Jack Draper
followed by: Luciano Darderi vs (12) Taylor Fritz
followed by: Jaume Munar vs (23) Jan-Lennard Struff
Court 4
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (15) Tommy Paul vs (Q) Lukas Klein
followed by: (26) Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs (PR) Denis Shapovalov
followed by: (Q) Jaqueline Cristian vs (22) Barbora Krejcikova
followed by: (26) Katir Boulter vs (WC) Robin Montgomery
followed by: (24) Tallon Griekspoor vs Taro Daniel
Where to watch Mutua Madrid Open 2024
Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from Mutua Madrid Open 2024 on the following channels and sites:
United States - Tennis Channel & TC Plus
United Kingdom - Sky Sports
Australia - beIN Sports
Canada - TSN & TVA
India - Tennis Channel
Madrid Open 2024 - Match timings
Play on Day 3 in Madrid is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. local time on all courts, including Manolo Santana Stadium and Arantxa Sanchez Stadium. There will only be an evening session on the two main courts with action set to begin at 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. respectively.
The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 1 are as follows: