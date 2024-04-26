Madrid Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 5

The second round continues on the men's side, while the women are set for their third-round matches on Day 5 of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Rafael Nadal and Alex de Minaur face in a re-match of their Barcelona Open second-round showdown. The Spaniard will be keen to avenge that loss and continue what could be his final hurrah in Madrid.

Top seeds Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner will take the court on Saturday as well. Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev will be in action on the men's side too.

Coco Gauff began her quest for a maiden title at the venue with a 6-0, 6-0 beatdown of Arantxa Rus. She's due to take on Dayana Yastremska in the third round.

Victoria Azarenka, Sloane Stephens, Leylah Fernandez and Jelena Ostapenko are some of the other well-known names in the fray. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the Madrid Open:

Schedule for Day 5 of the Madrid Open 2024

Manolo Santana Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (27) Sorana Cirstea

Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Sonego

Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (11) Alex de Minaur vs (PR) Rafael Nadal

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: (3) Coco Gauff vs (31) Dayana Yastremska

followed by: Miomir Kecmanovic vs (5) Casper Ruud

Arantxa Sanchez Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (Q) Thiago Monteiro vs (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Sloane Stephens vs (5) Maria Sakkari

followed by: (32) Leylah Fernandez vs (8) Ons Jabeur

followed by: (18) Madison Keys vs (15) Liudmila Samsonova

followed by: (LL) Roberto Bautista Agut vs (16) Karen Khachanov

Stadium 3

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (23) Victoria Azarenka vs Sara Sorribes Tormo

followed by: (9) Jelena Ostapenko vs (Q) Maria Lourdes Carle

followed by: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Matteo Arnaldi

followed by: (9) Grigor Dimitrov vs Jakub Mensik

followed by: (29) Cameron Norrie vs (WC) Joao Fonseca

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Madrid Open 2024?

Viewers can follow their favorite players live in action at the Madrid Open on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN and TVA

India - Sony Sports

Spain - Telefonica/Movistar and TVE

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Madrid Open 2024 - Match timings

Matches on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the USA, UK, Canada, and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Match Timings USA/Canada April 27, 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET

UK April 27, 2024, 10:00 a.m. BST

India April 27, 2024, 2:30 p.m. IST

