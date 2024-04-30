Madrid Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 9

Day 9 at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open will feature both the men and women going head-to-head in the last eight.
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is set to headline the action on the men's side as he locks horns with World No. 8 Andrey Rublev in an exciting quarterfinal match-up. World No. 13 Taylor Fritz and World No. 22 Francisco Cerundolo are set to battle it out in the second of the men's quarterfinals on the day.
On the women's side, World No. 4 Elena Rybakina is slated to take on compatriot Yulia Putintseva in the first of the women's quarterfinals. Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and Russian teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva will battle it out in the second women's match.
On that note, here's a look at the order of play for Day 9 of the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open.
Schedule for Day 9 of the Madrid Open 2024
Manolo Santana Stadium
Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: Yulia Putintseva vs (4) Elena Rybakina
Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (7) Andrey Rublev vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz
Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: Mirra Andreeva vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka
Not before 9:30 p.m. local time: (12) Taylor Fritz vs (21) Francisco Cerundolo
Arantxa Sanchez Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (8) Cristina Bucsa & Sara Sorribes Tormo vs (OSE) Zheng Saisai & Wang Xinyu
followed by: Abedallah Shelbayh & Benjamin Hassan vs (11) Jamie Murray & Michael Venus
followed by: (4) Coco Gauff & Taylor Townsend vs (6) Barbora Krejcikova & Laura Siegemund
followed by: (12) Simone Bolelli & Andrea Vavassori vs Aslan Karatsev & Zhizhen Zhang
followed by: (9) Sander Gille & Joran Vliegen vs (2) Marcel Granollers & Horacio Zeballos
Where to watch Madrid Open 2024
Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the Mutua Madrid Open 2024 on the following channels and sites:
United States - Tennis Channel & TC Plus
United Kingdom - Sky Sports
Australia - beIN Sports
Canada - TSN & TVA
India - Sony Sports & Tennis Channel
Madrid Open 2024 - Match timings
Play on Day 9 in Madrid is set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. local time on all courts. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 9 are as follows: