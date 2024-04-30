Madrid Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 9

Day 9 at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open will feature both the men and women going head-to-head in the last eight.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is set to headline the action on the men's side as he locks horns with World No. 8 Andrey Rublev in an exciting quarterfinal match-up. World No. 13 Taylor Fritz and World No. 22 Francisco Cerundolo are set to battle it out in the second of the men's quarterfinals on the day.

On the women's side, World No. 4 Elena Rybakina is slated to take on compatriot Yulia Putintseva in the first of the women's quarterfinals. Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and Russian teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva will battle it out in the second women's match.

On that note, here's a look at the order of play for Day 9 of the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open.

Schedule for Day 9 of the Madrid Open 2024

Manolo Santana Stadium

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: Yulia Putintseva vs (4) Elena Rybakina

Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (7) Andrey Rublev vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: Mirra Andreeva vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka

Not before 9:30 p.m. local time: (12) Taylor Fritz vs (21) Francisco Cerundolo

Arantxa Sanchez Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (8) Cristina Bucsa & Sara Sorribes Tormo vs (OSE) Zheng Saisai & Wang Xinyu

followed by: Abedallah Shelbayh & Benjamin Hassan vs (11) Jamie Murray & Michael Venus

followed by: (4) Coco Gauff & Taylor Townsend vs (6) Barbora Krejcikova & Laura Siegemund

followed by: (12) Simone Bolelli & Andrea Vavassori vs Aslan Karatsev & Zhizhen Zhang

followed by: (9) Sander Gille & Joran Vliegen vs (2) Marcel Granollers & Horacio Zeballos

Where to watch Madrid Open 2024

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the Mutua Madrid Open 2024 on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel & TC Plus

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN & TVA

India - Sony Sports & Tennis Channel

Madrid Open 2024 - Match timings

Play on Day 9 in Madrid is set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. local time on all courts. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 9 are as follows:

Country Match Timings US/Canada May 1, 2024, 6:00 a.m. ET UK May 1, 2024, 10:00 a.m. GMT India May 1, 2024, 3:30 p.m. IST