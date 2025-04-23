Madrid Open 2025 Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Gael Monfils vs Borna Gojo

Day 2 of the 2025 Madrid Open (April 23) will see the first round matches for mens begin. All seeded players have gotten a bye to the next round, and therefore, it will be unseeded action on Day 2.

There are some interesting matchups lined up for the day, as former Top 10 player Gael Monfils will take on Borna Gojo. There will be four Spanish players in action, including an all-Spanish contest between Roberto Bautista Agut and Jaume Munar.

Let's take a look at some of the men's singles matches scheduled for Day 2 at the 2025 Madrid Open

#4 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs Mariano Navone

In picture: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (Getty)

One of the interesting matchups on Day 2 at the 2025 Madrid Open will feature big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard taking on Mariano Navone. Mpetshi Perricard's form has not been that good in 2025 as he has won only six of the thirteen matches he has played so far. His best result was reaching the semifinal at the Brisbane International, losing 3-6, 6-7 (4) against Reilly Opelka.

Mariano Navone has had a hectic schedule in 2025 as the Madrid Open is going to be the twelfth event for the Argentine this season. His best showing came at the Argentina Open, where he lost 6-3, 4-6, 5-7 against eventual champion Joao Fonseca in the quarterfinal.

These two players have not met on the ATP Tour previously, but Mpetshi Perricard won a qualifying match against Navonne back in 2022 1-6, 6-2, 6-3, making the Frenchman the favorite for the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Giovanni Mpteshu Perricard

#3 Pedro Martinez vs Francisco Comesana

In Picture: Pedro Martinez (Getty)

Home favorite Pedro Martinez is set to take on Francisco Comesana in the first round of the 2025 Madrid Open. Martnez has won ten of the twelve matches he has played in the year, with his best performance being a semifinal run at the Argentina Open, losing 2-6, 4-6 against Francisco Cerundolo. He also reached the quarterfinals at the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam and at the Tiriac Open in Bucharest.

Francisco Comesana, on the other hand, has been in decent form in 2025, with his best result being a semifinal appearance at the Rio Open, where he lost 5-7, 7-6 (3), 3-6 against Alexander Muller. He's coming into this match with good clay-court form as he reached the final of the Oeiras 4 Challenger, losing 0-6, 4-6 against Elmer Moller.

These two players have not played previously, but Martniez will be the slight favorite as he will have the support of the home crowd behind him.

Predicted winner- Pedro Martinez

#2 Roberto Bautista-Agut vs Jaume Munar

In Picture: Roberto Bautista-Agut (Getty)

One of the first round clashes at the 2025 Madrid Open will feature an all-Spanish match between Roberto Bautista-Agut and Jaume Munar. Bautista-Agut has been in woeful form in 2025 as he has won only three out of the thirteen matches he has played this year. His last event was the BMW Open in Munich, where he lost 4-6, 6-3, 4-6 against Botic Van de Zandschulp in the first round.

Meanwhile, Jaume Munar has been in good form in 2025, winning ten of the nineteen matches he has played this year. The Spaniard reached two semifinals at the Hong Kong Open and Dallas Open, losing 6-4, 6-7 (5), 4-6 against Alexandre Muller and 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4) against Casper Ruud, respectively.

Bautista-Agut has a 2-1 head-to-head record against Jaume Munar, but Munar won the duo's last match at the 2024 French Open. He will be the favorite in the upcoming match as he is the in-form player.

Predicted winner- Jaume Munar

#1 Gael Monfils vs Borna Gojo

In Picture: Borna Gojo (Getty)

In-form Gael Monfils is all set to begin his campaign at the 2025 Madrid Open with a first-round clash against Borna Gojo. Monfils has been in good form in 2025, winning 15 of the 21 matches he has played, and winning the title at the ASB Classic with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Zizou Bergs in the final.

Borna Gojo has yet to win a main-draw match in 2025. The Croatian had match points against Ben Shelton in the first round of the BMW Open but could not convert. At the Madrid Open, he won 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 against Marton Fucsovics and 7-6 (12), 6-3 against Jerome Kym to get through the qualifiers and enter the main draw.

Monfils and Gojo have not played each other previously, but the Frenchman will be the favorite to win the upcoming match due to his superior current form.

Predicted winner- Gael Monfils

