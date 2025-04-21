Madrid Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 1, April 22

The main draw action at the 2025 Madrid Open will get underway on Tuesday (April 22). Day 1 of the 1000-level event promises to be a cracker, with Filipino teen sensation Alexandra Eala and former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka set to kick off proceedings at Caja Magica.
Alexandra Eala shocked tennis fans all over the world at last month's Miami Open as she beat Iga Swiatek, Madison Keys and Jelena Ostapenko en route to her maiden tour-level semifinals. The 19-year-old, who received a wildcard entry into the main draw of women's singles in Madrid, will face the more experienced Viktoriya Tomova in the first round.
Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka, meanwhile, had a great start to her 2025 season in January but abdominal injury subsequently halted her momentum. While the four-time Major winner did reach the Round of 16 in Miami, she will be eager to go deeper at the Caja Magica this fortnight and possibly match her 2019 result of reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament.
On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the 2025 Madrid Open:
Schedule for Day 1 of the Madrid Open 2025
Manolo Santana Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: [WC] Alexandra Eala vs Viktoriya Tomova
Followed by: Naomi Osaka vs Lucia Bronzetti
Followed by: Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs Mayar Sherif
Followed by: Katle Boulter vs Katerina Siniakova
Followed by: [WC] Emiliana Arango vs Camila Osorio
Arantxa Sanchez Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Eline Avanesyan vs Caroline Dolehide
Not before 12 noon: Renata Zarazua vs Marie Bouzkova
Followed by: [WC] Hailey Baptiste vs Sorana Cirstea
Followed by: Lulu Sun vs Varvara Gracheva
Followed by: Peyton Stearns vs Kimberly Birrell
For more details, check the schedule on the official website of the Madrid Open.
Madrid Open 2025: Where to Watch
Tennis fans in USA, UK, Canada and India, respectively, can watch their favorite players live in Madrid on the following channels and websites:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
India - Sony LIV
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, check the TV schedule for the ATP and WTA Tour on their respective websites.
Madrid Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all courts at Caja Magica will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. While Manolo Santana Stadium and Arantxa Sanchez Stadium will kick off the main draw matches on the women's side on Day 1, the rest of the courts will have qualifying matches. For fans in the US, Canada, UK and India, match timings for Day 1 of the 1000-level event are as follows:
