Madrid Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 5, April 26

Day 5 of the 2025 Madrid Open was recently hit by two-time titlist Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal due to adductor injuries. While the Spaniard will be sorely missed at Caja Magica, former champions like Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will more than make up for it as they are all set to entertain fans on Friday (April 26).

There are some amazing matches in the line-up for the fifth day of the main draw action at the 1000-level event, including 11th-seeded Tommy Paul's bout against Brazilian teen prodigy Joao Fonseca, World No. 7 Mirra Andreeva's encounter against the 27th-seeded Magdalena Frech, and 2019 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas' tenth career meeting against 2023 finalist Jan-Lennard Struff.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the 2025 Madrid Open:

Schedule for Day 5 of the Madrid Open 2025

Manolo Santana Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: [7] Mirra Andreeva vs [27] Magdalena Frech

Followed by: [6] Alex de Minaur vs Lorenzo Sonego

Not before 3:30 p.m. local time: [4] Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Arnaldi

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: [2] Iga Swiatek vs [31] Linda Noskova

Followed by: [11] Tommy Paul vs Joao Fonseca

Arantxa Sanchez Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: [10] Lorenzo Musetti vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Followed by: [5] Madison Keys vs [30] Anna Kalinskaya

Followed by: [4] Coco Gauff vs Ann Li

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: [5] Jack Draper vs Tallon Griekspoor

Not before 9:30 p.m. local time: [11] Emma Navarro vs [19] Donna Vekic

Stadium 3

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: [13] Diana Shnaider vs Anastasija Sevastova

Followed by: [18] Liudmila Samsonova vs [Q] Yullia Starodubtseva

Followed by: [17] Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Followed by: [15] Grigor Dimitrov vs Nicolas Jarry

Followed by: [16] Frances Tiafoe vs Luciano Darderi

Court 4

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: [32] Sebastian Baez vs Damir Dzumhur

Followed by: [LL] Gabriel Diallo vs [LL] Kamil Majchrzak

Followed by: [19] Tomas Machac vs [Q] Jacob Fearnley (GBR)

Followed by: [21] Ugo Humbert vs Alexandre Muller

For more information about the schedule, check the official website of the Mutua Madrid Open.

Madrid Open 2025: Where to Watch

Tennis fans in the USA, UK, and Canada, respectively, can catch Day 5 action in Madrid on the following channels and websites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast, check the official websites of the ATP and WTA Tours.

Madrid Open 2025: Match Timings

The morning session on all courts will kick off from 11:00 a.m. local time onwards. While the evening session at Manolo Santana Stadium will begin at 8:00 p.m., Arantxa Sanchez Stadium will see its evening session matches commence from 7:00 pm. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (All Courts) Start Time (Manolo Santana Stadium, Evening Session) Start Time (Arantxa Sanchez Stadium, Evening Session) USA & Canada April 26, 2025, 5:00 a.m. ET April 26, 2025, 2:00 p.m. ET April 26, 2025, 1:00 p.m. ET UK April 26, 2025, 9:00 a.m. GMT April 26, 2025, 6:00 p.m. GMT April 26, 2025, 5:00 p.m. GMT India April 26, 2025, 2:30 p.m. IST April 26, 2025, 11:30 p.m. IST April 26, 2025, 10:30 p.m. IST

