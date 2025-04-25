Madrid Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 5, April 26

Day 5 of the 2025 Madrid Open was recently hit by two-time titlist Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal due to adductor injuries. While the Spaniard will be sorely missed at Caja Magica, former champions like Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will more than make up for it as they are all set to entertain fans on Friday (April 26).
There are some amazing matches in the line-up for the fifth day of the main draw action at the 1000-level event, including 11th-seeded Tommy Paul's bout against Brazilian teen prodigy Joao Fonseca, World No. 7 Mirra Andreeva's encounter against the 27th-seeded Magdalena Frech, and 2019 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas' tenth career meeting against 2023 finalist Jan-Lennard Struff.
Without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the 2025 Madrid Open:
Schedule for Day 5 of the Madrid Open 2025
Manolo Santana Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: [7] Mirra Andreeva vs [27] Magdalena Frech
Followed by: [6] Alex de Minaur vs Lorenzo Sonego
Not before 3:30 p.m. local time: [4] Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Arnaldi
Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: [2] Iga Swiatek vs [31] Linda Noskova
Followed by: [11] Tommy Paul vs Joao Fonseca
Arantxa Sanchez Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: [10] Lorenzo Musetti vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Followed by: [5] Madison Keys vs [30] Anna Kalinskaya
Followed by: [4] Coco Gauff vs Ann Li
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: [5] Jack Draper vs Tallon Griekspoor
Not before 9:30 p.m. local time: [11] Emma Navarro vs [19] Donna Vekic
Stadium 3
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: [13] Diana Shnaider vs Anastasija Sevastova
Followed by: [18] Liudmila Samsonova vs [Q] Yullia Starodubtseva
Followed by: [17] Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jan-Lennard Struff
Followed by: [15] Grigor Dimitrov vs Nicolas Jarry
Followed by: [16] Frances Tiafoe vs Luciano Darderi
Court 4
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: [32] Sebastian Baez vs Damir Dzumhur
Followed by: [LL] Gabriel Diallo vs [LL] Kamil Majchrzak
Followed by: [19] Tomas Machac vs [Q] Jacob Fearnley (GBR)
Followed by: [21] Ugo Humbert vs Alexandre Muller
For more information about the schedule, check the official website of the Mutua Madrid Open.
Madrid Open 2025: Where to Watch
Tennis fans in the USA, UK, and Canada, respectively, can catch Day 5 action in Madrid on the following channels and websites:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
For more information regarding the broadcast, check the official websites of the ATP and WTA Tours.
Madrid Open 2025: Match Timings
The morning session on all courts will kick off from 11:00 a.m. local time onwards. While the evening session at Manolo Santana Stadium will begin at 8:00 p.m., Arantxa Sanchez Stadium will see its evening session matches commence from 7:00 pm. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows:
How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis