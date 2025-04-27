Madrid Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 7, April 28

Defending champion Iga Swiatek will spearhead the action on Day 7 of the 2025 Madrid Open. She will be joined by challengers, including Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff.

All three women are scheduled to play their fourth round matches at the tournament, which will also feature the likes of Mirra Andreeva and Madison Keys on the first day of the second week.

On the men's side, Grigor Dimitrov will open play on the central showcourt. Stefanos Tsitsipas is also scheduled to take to court later in the evening.

Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe will be among the big names from the American contingent who play their respective matches.

With plenty of top drawer action lined up, let's take a look at the full schedule for Day 7 of the 2025 Madrid Open.

Schedule for Day 7 of the Madrid Open 2025

Schedule for Day 7 of the Madrid Open 2025

Manolo Santana Stadium

Starting at 11 am local time: [15] Grigor Dimitrov vs [Q] Jacob Fearnley

Not before 1 pm local time : [13] Diana Shnaider vs [2] Iga Swiatek

Not before 4 pm local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Peyton Stearns

Not before 8 pm local time: [17] Stefanos Tsitsipas vs [11] Lorenzo Mussetti

Followed by: [10] Elena Rybakina or [17] Elina Svitolina vs Maria Sakkari

Arantxa Sanchez Stadium

Starting at 11 am local time: [4] Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic

Followed by: Cameron Norrie vs Gabriel Diallo

Followed by: [16] Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Muller

Not before 7 pm local time: Moyuka Uchijima vs [21] Ekaterina Alexandrova or [14] Daria Kasatkina

Not before 9.30 pm local time: [6] Alex de Minaur vs [29] Denis Shapovalov

Stadium 3

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: [7] Mirra Andreeva vs [Q] Yuliia Starodubtseva

Followed by: [5] Madison Keys vs [19] Donna Vekic

Followed by: [24] Marta Kostyuk vs Anastasia Potapova

Followed by: [24] Karen Khachanov vs [11] Tommy Paul

Followed by: [5] Jack Draper vs [30] Matteo Berrettini

For more information about the schedule, check the official website of the Mutua Madrid Open.

Madrid Open 2025: Where to Watch

Madrid Open 2025: Where to Watch

Tennis fans in the USA, UK, and Canada, respectively, can catch Day 7 action in Madrid on the following channels and websites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast, check the official websites of the ATP and WTA Tours.

Madrid Open 2025: Match Timings

The morning session on all courts will kick off from 11 am local time (5 am ET/10 am BST) onwards. While the evening session at Manolo Santana Stadium will begin at 8 pm (2 pm ET/7 pm BST) Arantxa Sanchez Stadium will see its evening session matches commence from 7 pm (1 pm ET/6 pm BST).

