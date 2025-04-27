Madrid Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 7, April 28

Defending champion Iga Swiatek will spearhead the action on Day 7 of the 2025 Madrid Open. She will be joined by challengers, including Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff.
All three women are scheduled to play their fourth round matches at the tournament, which will also feature the likes of Mirra Andreeva and Madison Keys on the first day of the second week.
On the men's side, Grigor Dimitrov will open play on the central showcourt. Stefanos Tsitsipas is also scheduled to take to court later in the evening.
Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe will be among the big names from the American contingent who play their respective matches.
With plenty of top drawer action lined up, let's take a look at the full schedule for Day 7 of the 2025 Madrid Open.
Schedule for Day 7 of the Madrid Open 2025
Manolo Santana Stadium
Starting at 11 am local time: [15] Grigor Dimitrov vs [Q] Jacob Fearnley
Not before 1 pm local time : [13] Diana Shnaider vs [2] Iga Swiatek
Not before 4 pm local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Peyton Stearns
Not before 8 pm local time: [17] Stefanos Tsitsipas vs [11] Lorenzo Mussetti
Followed by: [10] Elena Rybakina or [17] Elina Svitolina vs Maria Sakkari
Arantxa Sanchez Stadium
Starting at 11 am local time: [4] Coco Gauff vs Belinda Bencic
Followed by: Cameron Norrie vs Gabriel Diallo
Followed by: [16] Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Muller
Not before 7 pm local time: Moyuka Uchijima vs [21] Ekaterina Alexandrova or [14] Daria Kasatkina
Not before 9.30 pm local time: [6] Alex de Minaur vs [29] Denis Shapovalov
Stadium 3
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: [7] Mirra Andreeva vs [Q] Yuliia Starodubtseva
Followed by: [5] Madison Keys vs [19] Donna Vekic
Followed by: [24] Marta Kostyuk vs Anastasia Potapova
Followed by: [24] Karen Khachanov vs [11] Tommy Paul
Followed by: [5] Jack Draper vs [30] Matteo Berrettini
For more information about the schedule, check the official website of the Mutua Madrid Open.
Madrid Open 2025: Where to Watch
Tennis fans in the USA, UK, and Canada, respectively, can catch Day 7 action in Madrid on the following channels and websites:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
For more information regarding the broadcast, check the official websites of the ATP and WTA Tours.
Madrid Open 2025: Match Timings
The morning session on all courts will kick off from 11 am local time (5 am ET/10 am BST) onwards. While the evening session at Manolo Santana Stadium will begin at 8 pm (2 pm ET/7 pm BST) Arantxa Sanchez Stadium will see its evening session matches commence from 7 pm (1 pm ET/6 pm BST).