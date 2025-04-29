Madrid Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 9, April 30

Day 9 of the Madrid Open 2025 will feature the remaining fourth-round matches in men's singles, along with all quarterfinal matches in women's singles on Wednesday, April 30. Defending champion Iga Swiatek will take on Madison Keys in a rematch of their Australian Open showdown from earlier this year.

Keys saved a match point during their semifinal contest and eventually went on to win the title. Swiatek will be keen to settle the score, especially on her favored surface. Teen star Mirra Andreeva will face Coco Gauff in another blockbuster showdown.

Jack Draper and Tommy Paul will lock horns in one of the day's must-see matches of the day. Frances Tiafoe, Elina Svitolina and Grigor Dimitrov will take to the court on Wednesday as well. With another day of exciting matches lined up, here's a look at the schedule for Day 9 of the Madrid Open 2025:

Schedule for Day 9 of the Madrid Open 2025

Manolo Santana Stadium

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (5) Madison Keys vs (2) Iga Swiatek

Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (5) Jack Draper vs (11) Tommy Paul

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: TBD

Not before 9:30 p.m. local time: (6) Alex de Minaur vs (10) Lorenzo Musetti

Arantxa Sanchez Stadium

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (16) Frances Tiafoe vs Matteo Arnaldi

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (7) Mirra Andreeva vs (4) Coco Gauff

Followed by: Moyuka Uchijima vs (17) Elina Svitolina

Not before 7:30 p.m. local time: (15) Grigor Dimitrov vs (LL) Gabriel Diallo

Stadium 3

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: Alexander Erler/Constantin Frantzen vs (2) Harri Heliovaara/Henry Patten

Followed by: (1) Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic vs Rajeev Ram/Jamie Murray

Followed by: Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski vs Christian Harrison/Evan King

Followed by: Ben Shelton/Rohan Bopanna vs TBD

The full schedule can be found here.

Madrid Open 2025: Where to Watch

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the matches at the Madrid Open 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Madrid Open 2025: Match Timings

Matches on all courts will begin at 1:00 p.m. local time. The evening session will commence at 8:00 p.m. on the Manolo Santana Stadium and at 7:30 p.m. on the Arantxa Sanchez Stadium. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 9 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (All courts) Start Time (Evening session, Manolo Santana Stadium) Start Time (Evening session, Arantxa Sanchez Stadium) USA, Canada April 30, 2025, 7:00 a.m. ET April 30, 2025, 2:00 p.m. ET April 30, 2025, 1:30 p.m. ET UK April 30, 2025, 12:00 p.m. BST April 30, 2025, 7:00 p.m. BST April 30, 2025, 6:30 p.m. BST India April 30, 2025, 4:30 p.m. IST April 30, 2025, 11:30 p.m. IST April 30, 2025, 11:00 p.m. IST

