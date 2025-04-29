Madrid Open comes under fire from fans after bizarre Squid Game-themed courtside stunt

Fans were left unimpressed by a crossover between the Netflix series Squid Game and the Madrid Open, where individuals dressed as characters from the show appeared in a courtside stunt. The gimmick drew criticism from some viewers, who felt it was out of place.

During multiple matches at the event in Madrid, individuals dressed as masked guards from the Netflix series Squid Game were seen courtside. The official WTA account also posted a video about them in collaboration, with the caption:

"Let the ̶g̶a̶m̶e̶s̶ match begin… with some special guests courtside 👀 @squidgame x @netflix"

Many fans expressed their frustration with the Madrid Open, criticizing the recent Squid Game-themed courtside appearance.

"I really hate everything about madrid open," one fan wrote.

"This looks more a thing for padel tbh," another fan wrote.

"Too much, in bad taste," a third fan wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions slamming the Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event in Madrid.

"Wtf is this disgusting piece of s**t, so now tennis being used as sidepiece of promoting program, they sellout for money it's degrading for sport," one fan wrote.

"Netflix sponsorship is so annoying," another fan wrote.

"Everything about this tournament gives me the ick," yet another fan wrote.

Madrid Open play halted due to massive power outage in the Iberian Peninsula

Fans walk through the dark gangways during a general power blackout during Day Seven of the Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica - Source: Getty

The Madrid Open faced a significant disruption on Monday, April 28, 2025, due to a massive power outage that affected the Iberian Peninsula, including Spain and Portugal. The blackout, which began around midday (local time), was reportedly caused by issues within the Synchronous European electricity grid.

At the tournament's venue, La Caja Magica, the outage led to the suspension of all matches, as essential systems like electronic line calling, scoreboards, and stadium lighting became non-operational.

Notably, the round of 32 match where Grigor Dimitrov led Jacob Fearnley 6-4, 5-4, had to be halted as a spidercam malfunctioned, posing safety concerns. Additionally, Coco Gauff's post-match interview was abruptly cut short due to the power failure.

The outage also disrupted public transportation and other city services, complicating players' and fans' movements. Tournament organizers rescheduled the suspended matches for Tuesday, April 29. However, "due to reasons beyond the organization’s control," the opening of the gates on Tuesday has also been delayed.

