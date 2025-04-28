Unusual situation causes Madrid Open 2025 to be suspended - Everything you need to know

The 2025 Madrid Open experienced a bizarre hiccup on Monday, April 28, after a nation-wide power outage in Spain. Two men's singles matches were primarily affected by the incident, as the scoreboards and the electronic line calling system stopped working at Caja Magica due to the sudden power crisis.

At the time of the outage, the third-round clashes between Grigor Dimitrov and Jacob Fearnley, and Damir Dzumhur and Matteo Arnaldi, were ongoing. Dimitrov and Fearnley's match on Manolo Santana, Caja Magica's center court, was at a critical juncture when the lights went out across Spain. At the time, Fearnley was staying to serve in the match, trailing the Bulgarian 4-6, 4-5.

Iga Swiatek, the WTA No. 2 and the defending women's singles champion at the Madrid Open, is slated to play on Manolo Santana after the conclusion of Dimitrov and Fearnley's men's singles third-round clash. The Pole is set to lock horns with No. 13 seed Diana Shnaider in the fourth round. However, whether this particular match goes ahead as planned or not depends completely on when power is restored.

