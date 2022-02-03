Maharashtra Open 2022: Lorenzo Musetti vs Kamil Majchrzak preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details

Fixture: [2] Lorenzo Musetti vs Kamil Majchrzak

Date: 4 February 2022

Tournament: Tata Open Maharashtra

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Pune, India

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $493,875

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Star Sports, Jio TV and Disney Plus | Official Facebook, Twitter pages and YouTube channel of the Maharashtra Open

Lorenzo Musetti vs Kamil Majchrzak preview

Lorenzo Musetti will be looking to reach the semifinals of the Maharashtra Open

Second seed Lorenzo Musetti takes on Poland's Kamil Majchrzak in the quarterfinals of the Maharashtra Open on Friday.

The Italian had a promising 2021 during which he reached the semifinals of the Mexican Open and the fourth round of the French Open. Musetti started 2022 with an opening-round exit at the Adelaide International.

Following this, he entered the main draw of the Australian Open for the first time in his career. The 19-year-old was up against 32nd seed Alex de Minaur and took the first set 6-3. However, the Australian won the next three sets to reach the second round.

Musetti is competing at the Maharashtra Open as the second seed and received a bye to the second round. Here, he faced Aleksandar Vukic. The Italian won the first set 7-6 but his opponent leveled the match by taking the second set. However, Musetti made an early break in the third set which turned out to be decisive as he won it 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals.

Majchrzak started 2022 at the ATP Cup, representing Poland, and won all of his matches to help his nation qualify for the semifinals. The 26-year-old then competed at the Australian Open and started with a straight-sets win over Andreas Seppi. However, he lost to De Minaur in the second round.

The Pole started the Maharashtra Open with a 6-3, 7-5 win over British qualifier Jay Clarke. He reached the quarterfinals by defeating France's Quentin Hays 6-3, 7-6(7).

Lorenzo Musetti vs Kamil Majchrzak head to head

Friday's match will be the first meeting between Musetti and Majchrzak. Therefore their head-to-head stands at 0-0. The winner reaches the semifinals of the tournament. Possible opponents include 2020 champion Jiri Vesely and sixth seed Emil Ruusuvuori.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Kamil Majchrzak prediction

Musetti is among the many fine talents that have come out of Italy in recent years. While the youngster may not be at the level of the likes of Matteo Berrettini or Jannik Sinner, he is not too far away either.

The 19-year-old will rely heavily on his forehand and solid one-handed backhand for winners. Majchrzak has served 24 aces in the competition so far and will be looking to serve as many of them as he can against Musetti.

The Pole has a win percentage of 44.45% on hard courts, which is slightly more than that of Musetti's (38.5%). The Italian has a better record on clay courts compared to hard but he has had some good results on outdoor hard courts, having reached the semifinals of the Mexican Open last year.

Majchrzak will put in a good effort but Musetti's overall crafty game, especially his backhand winners, could see him win and reach the semifinals of the Maharashtra Open.

Prediction: Musetti to win in straight sets.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya