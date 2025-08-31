"Main star of the US Open"- Naomi Osaka makes feelings known about Coco Gauff ahead of their clash at the tournament

Naomi Osaka opened up about her thoughts on Coco Gauff shortly ahead of their showdown at the US Open. The tournament kicked off on August 24 and will conclude on September 7, 2025.

Gauff was last seen in action in the third round of the US Open on August 30, 2025, at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She squared off against Magdalena Frech and advanced to the fourth round after getting the best of her by claiming a 6-3, 6-1 win. On the other hand, Osaka competed against Daria Kastakina in the third round and progressed to the fourth round after registering a 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 win against the Australian.

After their third-round clash, Osaka and Gauff are now set to lock horns with each other at the fourth round of the tournament. Ahead of their match, the Japanese sat for a conversation with the US Open, where she spoke about Gauff. She recalled the time she competed with Gauff at the Grand Slam and opened up about how competing with the 21-year-old again made her feel.

"I mean my recollections were that I remember just knowing that she was going to be a really great tennis player, which I was. She was what, 15 at the time and I thought she just handled herself really well and I knew she was going to be back there.

"So now to be playing her again after six years, I don't know if that makes me old, but, yeah, just to be at this point of my life and to be playing her again is honestly, for me, feels kind of special," said Naomi Osaka.

Osaka further spoke about the special aspect of competing against Gauff after six years at the US Open.

"She's like, the main star of the US Open, and I didn't play on Ash yet, so it's just a combination of all those things. And then also, like, after I had Shai, I came to the US Open to watch her play. I think it was a semifinal. So I don't know. I just feel happy because I feel like all of my hard work is amounting to something," she added.

Naomi Osaka makes a special request to audience ahead of her clash against Coco Gauff

In a recent on-court interview, Naomi Osaka made a special request to the US Open crowd, asking the American crowd to support her during her match against Gauff. This is the first time she has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam event after her return from maternity leave.

“I hope, can somebody come to the match and cheer for me? Because, I mean it's kind of tough playing an American here but I hope you guys kind of adopted me as well,” said Naomi Osaka.

Calling the American her little sister, she added:

“I kind of also see her as a little sister so it's really cool to be playing her here again.”

Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff have squared off against each other five times in the entire course of their careers so far, and the American is in the lead with a 3-2 record.

