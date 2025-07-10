"Making clear it's not two Russians" - Fans notice strange detail about Amanda Anisimova's country name during Wimbledon SF vs Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka's semifinal bout at Wimbledon with 13th-seeded Amanda Anisimova earlier in Thursday (July 10) saw the tennis community band together to speak out against Wimbledon's scoreboard system. The score bar on the Centre Court had enough space to fit in the American's nationality, which has added fuel to fans' previous complaints about the English Major slashing the players' names for little to no reason.

Sabalenka began her bid to reach her first-ever Wimbledon final in less than ideal fashion on Thursday, dropping the opening set 4-6 after missing four break points on Anisimova's serve. Although the Belarusian clawed back into the match in the second set, a controversy midway through caught the fans attention when the World No. 1's nationality was not shown on the scoreboard during the encounter.

Amanda Anisimova, meanwhile, had her last name and her nationality well fit within her section of the score bar where the players' names appear. This irked quite a few tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter), one of which cited an example from Novak Djokovic's Round-of-16 outing against Alex de Minaur at SW19 to express their discontent.

"Is there any reason why they're showing Anisimova's country in the scoreboard when they haven't been doing this all tournament??? See the Novak demon game where it didn't have it.... strange," the fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan, meanwhile, inferred that Wimbledon wanted to show their solidarity to Ukraine considering how the tennis federation of the Russian and Belarusian players on both pro tours was banned in 2022 for starting an invasion of their neighbouring country.

"Making it clear it's not two Russians in their semis," the fan claimed.

One more fan asserted including the country abbreviations in the scoreboard warranted criticism.

"I don’t like the sudden country code there," they wrote.

A few others critiqued Wimbledon's inability to display full last names on their score bars.

"Really weird change when they’ve been struggling to fit players names in the scoreboard," one fan asserted.

"It doesn't make any sense. It's not even a character limit thing because their names are the same number of characters!" another wrote.

"Being serious, between this and adjusting the abbreviations of players names day by day, it’s really odd Wimbledon don’t have a settled style guide," one more fan complained.

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More