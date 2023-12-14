Novak Djokovic has taken a dig at the ATP for denying his coach Goran Ivanisevic the Coach of the Year Award after the Croat lost to Jannik Sinner's coaches, Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi.

Sinner had a great season in 2023. He won four tour-level titles, including his first Masters 1000 title in Toronto. His other titles include two ATP 500s in Vienna and Beijing, as well as an ATP 250 in Montpelier.

Apart from that, the Italian reached his maiden Major semifinal at Wimbledon, the ATP Finals final, and a career-high singles ranking of World No. 4. He achieved all of this under the guidance of Cahill and Vagnozzi.

Novak Djokovic has now taken to Instagram Stories to congratulate Sinner's coaches on taking the accolade home. He also made a subtle dig at the ATP for depriving his coach Goran Ivanisevic of this even after they had a fantastic season. They won seven titles together, including three Grand Slams, the Year-End No. 1 ranking, and the ATP Finals.

"Congratulations to Darren and Simone for a great season with Jannik," Djokovic wrote. "Goran, I guess we need to win 4/4 Slams in order for you to maybe (just maybe) be considered coach of the year. Winning Year End #1, 3 GS and WTF [World Tour Finals] and making history of this sport is not enough, my dear coach."

Novak Djokovic via Instagram stories

Novak Djokovic reveals how his coach Goran Ivanisevic and his team try to keep his motivation high

Novak Djokovic and Goran Ivanisevic pictured together

Novak Djokovic explained to Eurosport during the 2023 Paris Masters that he needs a lot of motivation at this point in his career. He added how his coach Goran Ivanisevic and his team are looking for new ways to do so the whole time.

"Goran and the rest of the team are trying to find new ways to motivate me. They haven't been succeeding much so far. We have a lot of fun, we are great friends. We have a professional relationship," Djokovic said.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion also said that they have a problem nowadays as they need to slightly modify their Serbian and Croatian swearing terms since most umpires are aware of those. He added that this is not always the case though, as creativity can fade in the heat of the moment.

"The problem we have, because of the success of Croatian and Serbian players in the last 30 years or so, we unfortunately have a situation where most of the umpires understand the swearing words," the Serb said.

"So we have to play around a little bit, we have to use the slang, create new words, but when you're p***** off you don't think about creating," he added.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis