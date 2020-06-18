Many fans dream of seeing Roger Federer in Paris again, says Guy Forget

Roland Garros director Guy Forget said that Roger Federer will be sorely missed at the tournament this year.

Forget also spoke effusively about Roger Federer's longevity, and believes that the Swiss will be competitive next year.

Roger Federer

During the press conference held to announce the revised Roland Garros dates (27 September to 11 October), Roland Garros tournament director Guy Forget talked about a slew of other topics - including the absence of Roger Federer this year.

Roger Federer had completed his career Grand Slam in 2009, after a hat-trick of defeats in the final against Rafael Nadal. However, the 38-year-old will not be at 2020 Roland Garros as a second surgery on his troublesome right knee has ruled him out for the season.

Roger Federer remains one of the most beloved players at Roland Garros, despite coming up second best to Rafael Nadal on as many as six occasions. Recent evidence suggests that Roger Federer's popularity in Paris equals, if not surpasses, that of 12-time champion Nadal.

Last year, the 20-time Grand Slam champion made a surprise run to the Roland Garros semifinals for the first time in seven years, only to be stopped by Nadal in the last four.

Speaking about Roger Federer's absence at the rescheduled 2020 Roland Garros to be played later this year, Guy Forget said it is unfortunate that the Swiss legend would not be able to make it. Forget also added that Roger Federer's legion of fans in Paris would be disappointed that he will not play the tournament this year.

"We are sorry for Roger. We know that there are many fans who dream of seeing him again in Paris. Unfortunately, it will not be in 2020."

#RolandGarros Interrogations sur le nombre de participants aux qualifs masculines, 12 courts éclairés, l'édition 2020 face à ses défis uniques #tennishttps://t.co/PlJ7NsFaO4 — France tv sport (@francetvsport) June 17, 2020

Roger Federer has surprised everyone with his longevity: Guy Forget

Roger Federer at 2019 Roland Garros

Advertisement

During his stellar 22-year professional career, Roger Federer has been the epitome of sustained excellence and longevity. Since making his tour debut in 1998, the Swiss maestro has racked up over 1200 match wins and 100 singles titles, including a tally of 20 Grand Slam titles which is unmatched by any player in the history of the sport.

Forget acknowledged Roger Federer's legacy in glowing terms, saying that the Swiss legend has surprised everyone with his longevity. At 38, when many players are a few years into their retirement, Roger Federer is still competing for the biggest titles on tour.

The Roland Garros tournament director, while expressing hope about Roger Federer's presence in the 2021 edition of the tournament, said that the 103-time tour level titlist would still be competitive when he rejoins the tour early next year.

"Roger has surprised everyone in tennis today by his longevity. He could still be competitive in a year."

Guy Forget also allayed concerns about the absence of top players at 2020 Roland Garros, saying that most European players are certain to play in the tournament:

"We have the confirmation of having 75 players from the top 100 who are European. Most of them are on the Old Continent at the moment. They want to play on clay. I know that all European players are attracted to playing Roland-Garros at this time of the year."