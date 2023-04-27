Maria Sakkari must have relief written all over her face as the Greek earned her first victory in a month and a half at the 2023 Madrid Open.

On Thursday, April 27, Madrid Open ninth seed Sakkari played her opening match against Arantxa Rus in the Round of 64. The 27-year-old extended her clean record against the Dutch player by scoring a fifth straight victory against her. Sakkari closed out the encounter in one hour and 35 minutes, with the score reading 6-4, 6-4.

Despite a the straight-sets finish, Maria Sakkari had to fend off three break points as she served for the match. The high-stress situation led to a spicy altercation between the Greek and the chair umpire as they argued over a questionable call at break point.

LorenaPopa 🕵️‍♀️🎾 @popalorena I just know the umpire is scared for her life in the fight with Sakkari I just know the umpire is scared for her life in the fight with Sakkari 😂😂 https://t.co/jeQBS78QEL

After finally sealing the deal in the same game, Sakkari let out a passionate scream, seemingly jeering the chair umpire.

LorenaPopa 🕵️‍♀️🎾 @popalorena No way she turned into the umpire's direction to scream 🤣 No way she turned into the umpire's direction to scream 🤣 https://t.co/EJTVAaOtHF

The win was crucial for Sakkari, who entered the tournament on the back of a three-match losing streak. Her previous win came against Petra Kvitova in the quarterfinals of Indian Wells, after which she crashed out against Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

She then faced an opening-match loss against Bianca Andreescu at the Miami Open. This was followed by a recent loss against Karolina Pliskova in Stuttgart after a brief break due to illness.

Through to the Round of 32 at the Madrid Open, the former World No. 3 will now face off against Spain's Rebeka Masarova.

"The way he's handling it and his whole mentality is very unique" – Maria Sakkari on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Maria Sakkari after 2023 Miami Open loss

Maria Sakkari has struggled with her form in recent months, however, the athlete is trying to maintain a positive attitude about the situation.

She can thus relate to her compatriot and NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose recent response to journalist’s question about “failure” went viral after the Milwaukee Bucks’ playoff loss.

“It's not a failure, it's steps to success. Michael Jordan played 15 years, won six championships. The other nine years was a failure? There's no failure in sports. There's good days, bad days. Some days you're able to be successful, some days you're not,” Giannis Antetokounmpo explained.

Sakkari, who is friends with her compatriot, echoed his sentiments and stated that his response should serve as a wake-up call for the general public.

“It's a wake-up call for everyone outside of sports to understand what it means when you lose or when you don't achieve your goals,” Sakkari said after her 2R Madrid Open win. “It's not the end of the world.”

The World No. 9 praised the basketball player for his take and called him her “idol.”

“The way he's handling it and his whole mentality is very unique. That's why he's my idol,” she said.

She also revealed Giannis Antetokounmpo’s views on tennis, which, according to him, is the “toughest sport.”

“He always says that tennis is the toughest sport. Tennis is a sport where we lose every week and you have to go again and erase it and go again from zero,” Maria Sakkari remarked.

Poll : 0 votes