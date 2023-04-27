Matteo Berrettini, Jessica Pegula & tennis world hail Giannis Antetokounmpo for shutting down talk about Milwaulkee Bucks' 2023 season being a failure

Matteo Berrettini and Yevgeny Kafelnikov were among the many figures who reacted to basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo's response to a reporter asking him if the Milwaukee Bucks' season was a failure.

The Bucks were the table toppers at the Eastern Conference but suffered a first-round exit in the NBA playoffs after they lost 128-126 to the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum. Following that, the Greek star was asked in the post-match press conference whether he would consider this season a failure for his team.

The 28-year-old responded by saying that his team's elimination was not a failure but was instead, a step towards success. He further gave the example of six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan, saying:.

"It's not a failure, it's steps to success. There's always steps to it. Michael Jordan played 15 years, won six championships. The other nine years was a failure? That's what you're telling me?"

Antetokounmpo further told the reporter that his question was wrong since there is no failure in sports, but only good days and bad days.

"It's a wrong question; there's no failure in sports. There's good days, bad days. Some days you're able to be successful, some days you're not. Some days it's your turn, some days it's not your turn. And that's what sports is about. You don't always win. Sometimes other people win. And this year somebody else is going to win, simple as that," the28-year-old said.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT “Michael Jordan played 15 years, won 6 championships. The other 9 years were a failure?"



-Giannis' passionate response to if he considers the Bucks' season a failure “Michael Jordan played 15 years, won 6 championships. The other 9 years were a failure?"-Giannis' passionate response to if he considers the Bucks' season a failure https://t.co/G5VtwnGXYq

A number of people from the tennis fraternity backed Antetokounmpo's statements, with Matteo Berrettini writing "Sports culture" on his Instagram story, while Jessica Pegula stated that the Greek's annoyed reaction to the question was the same as most people.

"His reaction when the question is asked is all of us," the American wrote on her Instagram story.

Matteo Berrettini's Instagram story

Jessica Pegula's Instagram story

Former World No. 1 Yevgeny Kafelnikov voiced his support for Antetokounmpo through a few applause and thumbs up emojis on Twitter.

Kafelnikov Yevgeny @KYevgeni twitter.com/nbaontnt/statu… NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT “Michael Jordan played 15 years, won 6 championships. The other 9 years were a failure?"



-Giannis' passionate response to if he considers the Bucks' season a failure “Michael Jordan played 15 years, won 6 championships. The other 9 years were a failure?"-Giannis' passionate response to if he considers the Bucks' season a failure https://t.co/G5VtwnGXYq 👏👏👏👍👍👍 twitter.com/nbaontnt/statu…

Psychologist Daria Abramowicz, who works with World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, backed the Greek by claiming that there was a difference between win and loss, and success and failure.

"It's is such an important difference between two concepts: win/loss and success/failure. Definition matters, interpretation (what does it mean to us) matters. Well done @Giannis_An34." Abramowicz tweeted.

Thanassi Kokkinakis also backed Giannis Antetokounmpo by posting a few applause emojis on his Instagram story.

Thanasi Kokkinakis' Instagram story

Coco Gauff, Andy Murray, Denis Shapovalov and Paula Badosa, meanwhile, simply shared a video of the Bucks star's response to the question asked by the reporter.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story

Paula Badosa's Instagram story

Matteo Berrettini has won seven out of 13 matches so far in 2023

Matteo Berrettini in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Matteo Berrettini has won just seven out of 13 matches so far this season, with his most notable performance being helping Italy reach the final of the United Cup. The 27-year-old also reached the quarterfinals of the Mexico Open in Acapulco before retiring due to an injury.

Berrettini most recently competed at the Monte-Carlo Masters and reached the Round of 16 after a hard-fought win over Francisco Cerundolo. However, he was forced to withdraw from his match due to an oblique muscle injury, which later saw him pull out of the ongoing Madrid Open as well.

Poll : 0 votes