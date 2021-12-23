Maria Sakkari honored as one of Greece's top athletes of 2021

Maria Sakkari and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been honored as the top athletes at the 68th Panhellenic Sports Press Association (PSAT) Awards ceremony. The yearly event celebrates the contributions of top athletes, coaches and sporting personalities who have made Greece proud with their achievements. The duo have won this award for the second consecutive year.

Antetokounmpo had a brilliant season in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks. His team won the NBA championship and he was named the NBA Finals MVP and the NBA All-Star Game MVP of 2021.

Sakkari made a leap to the upper echeleon of women's tennis this year. The 26-year old reached her maiden Grand Slam semifinal at Roland Garros. She was very close to reaching the final as well, as she held a match point in the semifinals against eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova. But she couldn't get across the finish line and lost 5-7, 6-4, 9-7.

Sakkari followed it up with another last four showing at the US Open. Her consistent performance throughout the year resulted in a debut at the WTA Finals, where she once again lost in the semifinals.

While compatriot Stefanos Tsitsipas was already ranked in the top 10, Sakkari made her top 10 debut in September. It was a historic moment for Greece as it became one of the few countries to have a player in the top 10 of the men's and women's rankings simultaneously. Sakkari finished the 2021 season ranked number six.

Given Sakkari and Antetokounmpo's considerable success in their respective fields, it's hardly a surprise that they won the honors.

Maria Sakkari gears up for the 2022 season

Maria Sakkari at the 2021 WTA Finals.

Maria Sakkari shared her excitement for the upcoming season in a recent social media post. In the video, she can be seen training hard in preparation for 2022. The vigorous training regime she follows goes to show why she's one of the fittest athletes on the tour.

"Getting ready for the new season! Can’t wait for it to start 💪😊 #SakkAttack" - she captioned her training video.

Sakkari will be eager to replicate the success she had this year in 2022 as well. She's set to begin her next season by playing in the WTA 500 events in Adelaide and Sydney, followed by the Australian Open.

