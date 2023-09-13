Maria Sakkari reacts to emotional Novak Djokovic's reception in Belgrade following US Open win

Greek tennis ace Maria Sakkari recently uploaded a few glimpses of Novak Djokovic's arrival back in his home country on her Instagram story. Following his US Open victory, Djokovic paid an unplanned visit to the city of Belgrade and received a rousing reception from his fans.

The World No. 1 didn't initially plan on visiting the city ahead of Serbia's Davis Cup tie against Spain next week but had to do so due to family obligations.

Djokovic could be seen on the famous balcony of the City Assembly alongside several Serbian basketball players. The 24-time Grand Slam champion then came rushing down with his US Open trophy and received a fantastic ovation from the crowd.

The Serb couldn't control his emotions as he was serenaded by his adoring fans. He later posted some of the memorable moments from the evening on his social media.

Maria Sakkari reshared some of the pictures on her Instagram story and captioned the post with three 'tearful' emojis.

Maria Sakkari's tribute post to Novak Djokovic on her Instagram story

Sakkari is in the midst of a difficult season by her own lofty standards. The former World No. 3 lost to Rebeka Masarova in the first round of the US Open.

Novak Djokovic's speech at the City Assembly in Belgrade

Novak Djokovic kisses his US Open title

After having finally wiped off his tears of joy, Novak Djokovic delivered an inspiring speech at the City Assembly in Belgrade. He started off by paying tribute to the Serbian national Basketball team that finished runners-up at the recently concluded FIBA World Cup.

"I'm shaking, I don't know what to say, and I have so much to say," he said. "I would like to congratulate our champions, basketball players, and basketball players on their phenomenal success, not only this year but all these years throughout history."

Djokovic then thanked the basketball team for including him in their celebrations, before hailing the nation of Serbia.

"I thank them for accepting me to be part of the celebration and to hang out together tonight. Borisha is the hero of the nation and you all deserve to chant for him. Borisa, Borisa. I want to finish with these words, no nation in the world has this spirit that we have. Long live Serbia," he added.

