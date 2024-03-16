Maria Sakkari reveals surprise factor in Indian Wells SF win over Coco Gauff: "Uncle Roger is the key of today's match"

Maria Sakkari has said that she watched videos of popular YouTuber 'Uncle Roger' during the rain delay in her Indian Wells semifinal match against Coco Gauff on Friday (March 15).

Rain first stopped play when Gauff was 4-3 ahead and Sakkari had a 40-30 lead in the eighth game of the first set. It was delayed once again right after the Greek had taken the first set 6-4.

After the restart Gauff, ranked third in the world, squandered three set points before finally taking the second set 7-6(5). Sakkari raced to a 4-1 lead in the deciding set before wrapping it up 6-2 to advance to the final of the BNP Paribas Open for the second time since 2022.

During the heavy delays, Sakkari said she watched videos of popular content creator Nigel Ng, who is more popularly known by his alter ego 'Uncle Roger', to keep herself busy. In his videos, the Malaysian native usually provides commentary over viral videos sporting a now iconic orange tee.

"Yeah, no one likes rain delays. It really is not ideal, but I just had some food, took a quick shower, just, you know, stayed with my team. We were watching YouTube videos of Uncle Roger (smiling)", Maria Sakkari said in her post-match presser when asked how she kept herself sharp during the delays.

"Yeah. Then, you know, just went to warm up again, and yeah. Uncle Roger is the key of today's match", she added when asked to elaborate on her initial response.

Before this match, Sakkari downed Diana Shnaider, Caroline Garcia, Diane Parry, and Emma Navarro to reach her third straight semifinals in the Californian desert.

Maria Sakkari gives verdict on facing Iga Swiatek in Indian Wells final after SF win vs Coco Gauff

Maria Sakkari will now face World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the final of the WTA 1000 in Indian Wells in what will be a replay of the final at the same event two years ago. It was also the Greek's best finish in Indian Wells as Swiatek took the match 6-4, 6-1.

World No. 9 Sakkari also has a 3-2 head-to-head lead against the Pole, although she is winless against Swiatek in their last two matches. All three of the Greek's wins came in 2021, including in the quarterfinals of the 2021 French Open.

Asked if her head-to-head lead against Swiatek holds any significance in the upcoming final, Sakkari said in the same press conference:

"Yeah, it's actually pretty crazy that last time we played was two years ago. I would say we are very different two years ago both of us. That's when her streak started or a few weeks before that. You know, having that lead doesn't really mean anything, because she's the best player right now in the world.

"I'm just going to, you know, try and keep that lead and stay, you know, two wins ahead of her, but it's just going to be very, very tricky", Maria Sakkari added.

Two weeks after her 2022 Indian Wells triumph, Swiatek became the World No. 1. Since then, she has held that ranking for 94 weeks and added three more Grand Slam titles to her tally after winning her first Major in 2020 at Roland-Garros.