Maria Sharapova and Anne Hathaway turn up the glamor in striking winter looks at French Alps ski resort ahead of Moncler fashion show

Maria Sharapova and Anne Hathaway recently rendezvoused in the beautiful French Alps, and the outcome was a fashionable run-in. The tennis icon and Oscar-winning actress were spotted posing for pictures together at one of the finest luxury ski destinations in Courchevel, France, prior to the Moncler Grenoble Fall/Winter 2025 show.

Moncler, whose outerwear is famous for luxury and high performance, will showcase its Grenoble Fall/Winter 2025 collection in Courchevel on March 15, 2025. The Alpine landscape is a fitting setting, given the brand's heritage and the Grenoble collection's emphasis on winter sportswear and adventure wear.

Sharapova and Hathaway, both long-time Moncler ambassadors, are thus listed as special guests at the luxury event. While Hathaway is always spotted combining the brand's fashion items with her red carpet and streetwear ensembles, Sharapova, a retired World No. 1 player, went a step further with her affiliation by joining Moncler's board of directors in 2022.

Sharapova and Hathaway stopped by the same upscale restaurant in Courchevel before the runway show, where they took advantage of the moment to take a photo. The Russian tennis champion was fashionably chic as she stood along with Hathaway in front of the snowy background.

Sharapova posted the photo on her Instagram Story on March 15, 2025:

Screengrab of Maria Sharapova's Instagram stories (@mariasharapova)

Maria Sharapova reflected on her career and shared valuable lessons to inspire women

In Picture: Maria Sharapova (Source: Getty)

Maria Sharapova offered motivational tips for women in a recent interview. The five-time Grand Slam title holder clinched 36 WTA titles and won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics. She was among the top-earning female sports personalities for more than a decade.

In a conversation with Pop Sugar, Sharapova offered words of encouragement for women, saying:

"There are so many amazing lessons that I was able to learn during my career that I've applied to this next chapter of my life. I was lucky to be able to do something for twenty years. I loved competing, and that's what drove me," Maria Sharapova said.

"I think, following your own path, being focused and understanding there are ups and downs in one's path or career, and even in those moments, just being proud of your journey. There's something really beautiful about seeing the best version of yourself excel," she added.

Having retired in 2020, she has been committed to her family with her fiance, Alexander Gilkes, and son, Theo, while also running several businesses. She started Sugarpova, a line of sunscreens in 2014, and made an appearance on Shark Tank in 2020.

