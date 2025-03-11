Maria Sharapova shares valuable advice for women drawing from her successful career

Maria Sharapova recently shared some points of inspiration with other women in her latest interview. The former Russian tennis player retired from the sport in 2020.

It has been five years since Sharapova has retired from the sport; however, she still is one of the strongest women to look up to. After attaining a stellar career in tennis, she is now spending time with her son, Theo, and her fiancé, Alexander Gilkes, while handling several businesses.

She handled her own confectionary brand, Sugarpova, in 2012 and then, two years later, launched her own line of sunscreen in 2014. She also appeared on Shark Tank in 2020 and has also invested in various other companies. Along with these ventures, she also attends several top-notch events, such as the Met Gala, fashion weeks, and more.

After living such an inspiring and multitasking life, Sharapova recently gave some pieces of advice for women in an interview with Pop Sugar. She was asked for it by the interviewer, and to this, she replied:

"I think, following your own path, being focused and understanding there are ups and downs in one's path or career, and even in those moments, just being proud of your journey. There's something really beautiful about seeing the best version of yourself excel," said Maria Sharapova.

From being a tennis player to a businesswoman to a mother, Maria Sharapova has exceptionally fulfilled all these roles.

Maria Sharapova made her feelings known about becoming a mother

In July 2024, Maria Sharapova sat in an interview with the Tennis Channel, where she spoke about motherhood. She gave birth to her son, Theo, on July 1, 2022, and two years later, she opened up about the experience of becoming a mother.

When asked about what it was like to be a parent, she said that it requires a lot of negotiation skills and revealed that there is something to learn every day.

"It's going. There's a lot of negotiation skills that go on with parenthood which I didn't know that the negotiations that I learned through my career in business and in the sport that I would apply to parenthood. But I'm learning about that every day. You got to give something to take something," Maria Sharapova said.

Following this, she said that becoming a mother was one of the best things that happened to her.

"It's been one of the best things that's happened to me in my life and I get to teach him and grow with him. I get to learn through his actions and his findings. He's exploring the world and I get to explore with him. He has very long eyelashes and I don't know where they come from but I appreciate them,"

Maria Sharapova usually shares updates of her son on social media, showcasing his cute shenanigans, including his interest in playing tennis and him visiting art galleries.

