Maria Sharapova celebrates son Theodore's 2nd birthday with adorable Russian honey cake, shares her fondness for native delicacy

Maria Sharapova celebrated her son Theodore’s second birthday on Monday, July 1. The former tennis star also revealed her fondness for Russian honey cake.

Sharapova, who retired from professional tennis in 2020, has been enjoying her family life with her fiance Alexander Gilkes, a British businessman and art expert, and their son Theodore, who was born in 2022. The couple met in 2018 and got engaged in 2020 after the Russian announced her retirement. They have since been traveling the world and sharing their adventures on social media.

Sharapova and Gilkes are currently in London, where they celebrated their son’s second birthday. Sharapova shared a picture on her Instagram account, where she can be seen in a social setting, adorably glancing at the Russian honey cake on the table. The cake had the words "Theo loves cake" written on it with chocolate dressing, which prompted Sharapova to playfully caption the picture:

"...And so does Theo’s mom", expressing fondness for her native delicacy.

In a 2011 interview with SELF magazine, the five-time Grand Slam champion opened up about her softer side that loves to indulge in sweet treats.

"I have a very big sweet tooth and I love treating myself to something that I wouldn't necessarily eat during the tournament such as a nice-sized cake," Sharapova said.

Sharapova previously shared her love for Russian Honey cake as well, humorously noting that her mother refuses to share the family recipe with her.

"We made Russian Honey Cake for my birthday recently and it’s a big favorite of mine. The layers can be fiddly and it takes a lot of time to put it all together but if you’re up for the challenge there are some good recipes online – some easier than others – and the results are show-stopping. My mum’s recipe is a family secret – she won’t even give it to me!" the 37-year-old said (via Porsche Newsroom).

Maria Sharapova discussed the valuable advice she wishes to share with her son

Maria Sharapova at the 'Summit Of Greatness' hosted By Lewis Howes

When NewBeauty interviewed Maria Sharapova in 2022, they asked her what guidance she would offer her son as he matures.

Sharapova promptly emphasized the importance of being genuine, as she thought discovering one's voice was essential. She also said that you should never stop learning and exploring new things.

"I do think that being yourself is ultimately the best advice," Maria Sharapova said. "I’ve never tried to pretend to be someone that I’m not. I think authenticity, particularly in today’s society where we are bombarded by so many influences, is the key. All these different influences can very quickly make you want to try to be something you’re not."

"It’s important to know who you are and to find out what it is that you love about yourself, and what it is that you want to say, as opposed to what others would want you to say. And continue to be curious. I think that’s so important in life. Always give yourself room to grow," she added.

Maria Sharapova played her last match at the 2024 Australian Open, a month before her retirement. The Russian faced an early exit against Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-4 in the first round.

