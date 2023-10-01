Maria Sharapova and fiance Alexander Gilkes join Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf at U2’s spectacular show at Sphere opening night in Las Vegas

Maria Sharapova and her fiance Alexander Gilkes along with Andre Agassi and his wife Steffi Graf attended U2's concert in Las Vegas on Friday, September 29.

They joined a star-studded crowd at the Sphere Las Vegas, a massive globe-shaped structure that stands 366 feet high and 516 feet wide near the Venetian hotel. The new immersive entertainment venue hosted its first live performance by U2.

The Irish rock band kicked off their 25-show residency, U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, with a dazzling display of visuals and sound that left the audience in awe.

Sharapova wore a black top and blue denim while Gilkes sported a brown jacket with a navy blue shirt paired with beige trousers. On the other hand, Agassi donned a black t-shirt with light blue denim, while Graf wore a silver sequined dress with black pants.

Sharapova shared various clips from the U2 performance on her Instagram story.

Gilkes also shared a few clips from the performance, showcasing the venue and animations.

Agassi shared a clip on his Instagram account as well, expressing pride at the engineering marvel in his hometown.

"To stand out in the city of lights is an epic win for us all in LAS VEGAS… so proud to be a native, so proud to be here, so proud of what the @SphereVegas will exponentially contribute to our city ❤️," Agassi wrote on Instagram.

Among the celebrities who attended the opening night were Oprah Winfrey, LeBron James, Matt Damon, Orlando Bloom, Dakota Fanning, Jon Hamm, Aaron Paul, Flava Flav, Diplo, and many more.

Maria Sharapova and fiance Alexander Gilkes are getting ready for marriage: Reports

Maria Sharapova and fiance Alexander Gilkes at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

Maria Sharapova and her fiance Alexander Gilkes are preparing to get married, according to a report by People magazine.

Gilkes is a British businessman and art collector who has worked in the auction industry and co-founded a venture studio. He also shares a close friendship with Prince Harry and Prince William since they attended Eton College together.

Sharapova and Gilkes announced their engagement in December 2020 and revealed that they were expecting their first child together in April 2021. They welcomed their son Theodore in July 2021.

The aforementioned report claims that the couple are planning to exchange vows soon. However, the details of the date or the location of the wedding are not yet known.

