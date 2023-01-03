Former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova recently celebrated her son Theo's six-month milestone. Among various congratulatory messages and well-wishes, the couple also received a message from English actress and supermodel Naomi Campbell.

The five-time Grand Slam winner has been dating British businessman Alexander Gilkes since 2018. The couple announced their engagement in December 2020 and on July 1, last year, Sharapova and her fiance welcomed their first child.

On January 1, Gilkes turned to social media to post a series of pictures and videos, and hoped that the new year would bring everyone happiness and good health.

"May the new year bring you all wonderful health and happiness. Thank you to all our friends, colleagues and family for so many memorable moments in 2022. Happy 6 month milestone to our darling son, Theo. Goodbye to the many greats who left us this year. Onwards and upwards," Gilkes captioned his Instagram post.

Renowned British supermodel Naomi Campbell joined the bandwagon in congratulating the duo for their son's milestone.

"Congratulations @gilkesa @maria to you and your beautiful son , HNY to you all," Campbell commented on the post.

Maria Sharapova is enjoying motherhood

Since giving birth to her first child in 2022, Maria Sharapova has seemingly been enjoying her time as a mother. Sharapova, who retired from the sport in 2020, has shown signs of being a doting mother.

During last year's Christmas season, Theo's first holiday season, the 35-year-old shared glimpses of their celebrations on social media. From posting pictures of an adorable "father-son" moment to capturing moments of her son, Maria Sharapova gave fans a glimpse of her moments with Theo on his first Christmas.

Earlier, the two-time French Open winner had expressed her love and satisfaction at being a mother. She further elaborated on her life as a mother and as a businesswoman.

"I felt like I was ready to have a child of my own and pass along my own experiences," Sharapova told NewBeauty. "I’m really excited to watch this little boy grow up, although that is still incredibly hard because I’m still mostly trying to figure things out."

She further stated that she finds motherhood beautiful and challenging.

"It’s beautiful, but it’s also challenging. This has literally been the fastest year of my life. It’s like we blinked, and it’s over. I’m excited about this stage of motherhood. I feel like I’m just getting through the first few months of a little baby’s life," she added.

