Maria Sharapova: "I am rooting for Ons Jabeur to win her first Grand Slam"

Former WTA No.1 Maria Sharapova reserved praise for Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur and backed the World No. 7 to claim her maiden Grand Slam title.

In a recent interview on the Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, Maria Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam winner, voiced her support for the 29-year-old athlete while chatting with Andrea Petkovic.

Andrea Petkovic first pointed out the ebb and flow of women's tennis, with periods of one dominant player and others with open competition. She noted that during Sharapova's time, rivalries were a key attraction. With emerging athletes like Ons Jabeur, Sabalenka, and Rybakina among many others gaining limelight, the sport is regaining that excitement.

"The rivalries, you either have one dominant player or everyone has a shot and I think in your time what made it interesting were the rivalries because you picked teams and you hope somebody wins, somebody loses now we are getting there with the Ons Jabeur, the Sabalenka, Rybakina.." Andrea Petkovic said.

During the conversation, Maria Sharapova agreed to the thought by revealing that she was cheering for Ons Jabeur to secure her first Grand Slam victory.

"I'm rooting for Ons to win her first grandslam, she deserves that so much" - Maria Sharapova said.

Ons Jabeur achieved a career-high ranking of No. 2 on the WTA rankings in 2022 but is yet to win her first Grand Slam title. Notably, she reached the runner-up position at Wimbledon consecutively in 2022 and 2023, as well as at the US Open in 2022 but failed to bag a victory.

In addition to her impressive performances, Jabeur has secured four singles titles on the WTA tour, an additional eleven singles titles, and one doubles title on the ITF Circuit.

Maria Sharapova discusses managing both motherhood and a demanding work schedule

2014 Brisbane International - Day 1

Maria Sharapova revealed her engagement to British businessman Alexander Gilkes in December 2020, and the couple welcomed their first child Theodore on July 1, 2022.

Sharapova highlighted motherhood as a significant achievement and expressed deep respect for the challenges it presents.

"I became a mother about a year ago which I think was one of the greatest accomplishments that I’ve ever experienced. I have an entirely new respect for motherhood and parenthood and just that this is the moment of how you like you know your body is experiencing completely different, your mind somewhere else," Sharapova said

Sharapova retired from tennis in February 2020 at the age of 33 and has since been engaged in various roles, including being a mother, entrepreneur, and ambassador for sponsors.