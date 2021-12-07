Maria Sharapova impressed by the WTA's stance on China, says WTA chief Steve Simon did the "right thing"

While she may have retired from tennis, Maria Sharapova is still keeping an eye on what's happening in the sport. The tennis world has been rocked by Peng Shuai's sexual assault allegations against a former high-ranking Chinese government official and the subsequent removal of her social media post.

With concerns continuing to grow regarding Peng's whereabouts, the WTA has pulled out of all activities in China. The organization wasn't fully convinced of her safety, despite a few videos released by the Chinese media.

Sharapova has now shared her thoughts about the developments in a recent interview. Hoping for her former colleague's and her family's safety, the Russian said she's pretty impressed with how the WTA has handled the matter.

Sharapova also said it feels "wonderful" to see WTA Chairman & CEO Steve Simon "do the right thing."

"She was a colleague and a rival of mine for many years," Sharapova told CNBC. "I obviously hope and pray she and her family are safe and well. I've actually been incredibly impressed by how the WTA has stood up and took a stance and it was an organization that I've been a part of for so many years so seeing Steve Simon do the right thing has been wonderful."

For Sharapova, the human aspect comes before the business, so she completely supports the tour in its current position.

"I think of people before I think of business, I think of the human element and the human aspect and that's why I'm in complete support of the tour," she said.

The bold move by the WTA is going to be a huge financial setback for the women's tennis body as it stands to lose millions of dollars by canceling Chinese events, though it further underlines how serious the organization is about the matter.

Along with Maria Sharapova, many current and former players have applauded WTA's bold stance on China

The tennis fraternity has been united in their support for Peng Shuai.

Sharapova isn't the only player to have come out in support of the WTA's move, as many players from the tennis fraternity have voiced their support. Novak Djokovic during his recent press conference stated he supported the WTA's move, as did Daniil Medvedev.

Legends Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King, who have been speaking about the matter from the start, also supported the WTA's stance.

Martina Navratilova @Martina

Now - what say you, @IOC ?!?

#WhereisPengShuai twitter.com/WTA/status/146… wta @WTA "With the full support of the WTA Board of Directors, I am announcing the immediate suspension of all WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong." "With the full support of the WTA Board of Directors, I am announcing the immediate suspension of all WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong." This is a brave stance by Steve Simon and the WTA where we put principle above $ and stand up for women everywhere and particularly for Peng Shuai.Now - what say you, @IOC ?!? #IOC - so far I can barely hear you!!! This is a brave stance by Steve Simon and the WTA where we put principle above $ and stand up for women everywhere and particularly for Peng Shuai. Now - what say you, @IOC ?!? #IOC - so far I can barely hear you!!!#WhereisPengShuai twitter.com/WTA/status/146…

Billie Jean King @BillieJeanKing



This is another reason why women’s tennis is the leader in women’s sports. wta @WTA "With the full support of the WTA Board of Directors, I am announcing the immediate suspension of all WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong." "With the full support of the WTA Board of Directors, I am announcing the immediate suspension of all WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong." I applaud Steve Simon & the @WTA leadership for taking a strong stand on defending human rights in China & around the world. The WTA is on the right side of history in supporting our players.This is another reason why women’s tennis is the leader in women’s sports. twitter.com/WTA/status/146… I applaud Steve Simon & the @WTA leadership for taking a strong stand on defending human rights in China & around the world. The WTA is on the right side of history in supporting our players. This is another reason why women’s tennis is the leader in women’s sports. twitter.com/WTA/status/146…

This matter has united the tennis fraternity like never before, as everyone is keen to see the issue resolved in the best possible manner.

