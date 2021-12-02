"The life of a tennis player is in question, so we, as tennis community, need to stand together, and so I support it" - Novak Djokovic stands by WTA's decision to suspend all events in China 

Novak Djokovic was once again the star player as Serbia progressed to the semifinals of the Davis Cup after defeating Kazakhstan. However, the biggest story of the day also played out alongside the match -- the WTA's decision to suspend its tournaments in China with immediate effect.

This was due to the Chinese leadership's unsatisfactory handling of the allegations made by Peng Shuai and her apparent lack of safety. The World No. 1 was asked about his opinion regarding the matter during his post-match conference.

Djokovic said that he is slightly aware of a statement made by Peng Shuai asking for privacy, but he officially hasn't seen anything. He thinks it's sad that there's not enough clarity on the matter as the life of a tennis player is on the line. The tennis fraternity needs to be united and he's backing the WTA's stance on the matter.

"I don't know if she has stated something or not. I have not seen it officially. Just maybe a week or few weeks ago, some kind of statement went out, she was asking for privacy. You know, it's really sad that we don't have enough clarity on that. I mean, it's life of a tennis player that is in question here, so we, as tennis community, need to stand together, and so I support it."

Djokovic, who is one of the co-founders of PTPA which was launched last year, clarified the stance of the organization.

"I'm not a PTPA president. I'm one of the co-founders. The PTPA's stance is always to support the players. So it is the players' organization."

Djokovic completely supports the WTA's decision as not enough information is available regarding Peng Shuai's well-being, and her health is of primary importance for the community. Djokovic said this could happen to anyone irrespective of their gender.

"I support fully WTA's stance because we don't have enough information about Peng Shuai and her well-being, and her health is of the utmost importance for the tennis community regardless of the fact that it's her. It can be anybody, both male and female player that something like this could happen."

Novak Djokovic hails the WTA's decision as bold and courageous

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 Wimbledon.

Djokovic doesn't see anything wrong with the WTA, or for that matter the ATP, asking for more information regarding the matter, and lauded the WTA's decision as "bold" and "courageous".

"I don't see anything wrong in WTA and everyone, actually, ATP, as well, asking for clarity on what is going on. We don't have enough information, and I think it's a very bold, very courageous stance from WTA."

While Djokovic completely supports the WTA's decision, he doesn't know much about the matter yet as he was informed about it during the press conference. He thinks it's important that all tennis players support each other, regardless of their personal opinion or organizational affiliation. According to him, the issue requires more clarity.

"I haven't seen the news. You just told me now. I have to see a little bit more what are the details, but I support it. I think it's important that we support each other, as I said, ATP, WTA, PTPA, male, female players. Regardless of which organization you belong to or your personal stance, I think collectively we need to have a little more clarity on what is going on."

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya