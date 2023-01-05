Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe tease fans with "on set" pictures, hint at a possible collaboration

Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe recently teased their fans with on set pictures, hinting at a possible collaboration.

Sharapova and McEnroe are two tennis legends. The Russian has won five Grand Slam singles titles. She was also World No. 1 in singles for a record 21 weeks. McEnroe, on the other hand, is a former World No. 1 with seven Grand Slam singles titles to his name.

Sharapova recently took to Twitter to share a slew of photos with the American in which they are seen having fun together on set. There were also pictures of cameras filming the two tennis superstars. The Russian chose to use a teasing caption for her post that indicated a potential collaboration was in the making.

"Coming soon to a subscription near you," Sharapova wrote.

John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova were also seen teaching their set hairstylist Adir Abergel some tennis lessons. Abergel practiced some serves under the duo's supervision and briefly hit a deadly one that almost struck them. He later posted the video to his Instagram with the following caption:

"These two legends, John McEnroe & @mariasharapova decided to train me before Award Season 2023. I wanted to make sure my wrists were strong enough to hold my @virtuelabs products & blow dryers for hours. I want to apologize for almost killing you both with my deadly serve! Let the games begin, I agree with you Maria, I’M READY!"

A brief look at Maria Sharapova's career

Maria Sharapova pictured at the 2019 US Open.

Maria Sharapova was a force to be reckoned with for more than a decade in women's tennis. She began playing competitive tennis at the age of 14, and was ranked the World No. 1 singles player five different times. On top of that, she is also the only Russian player to have ever achieved a Career Grand Slam.

Sharapova won her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the Wimbledon Championships in 2004. She beat defending champion Serena Williams in straight sets 6-1, 6-4 to break into the top 10 for the first time.

With her victory at the 2012 French Open, Sharapova became the 10th woman to complete a Career Grand Slam. She was also the first Russian woman to reach the top spot in the world rankings on August 22, 2005.

The 35-year-old is also an Olympic medallist, having won silver in the women's singles at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

35 singles titles, including five Grand Slam titles (two at Roland Garros and one each at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open), are the most significant achievements of Sharapova's illustrious career. Unfortunately, the Russian announced her retirement from the sport in 2020 as she was beset by a series of injuries.

