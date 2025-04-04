Maria Sharapova means business as she oozes style in gray ensemble during recent outing

Maria Sharapova turned heads with her glamorous outfit in her recent visit to a business seminar, a two-day meeting held on April 2-3 in New York City. She attended the Uplift by BetterUp business campaign, where she also sat for a conversation with the New York Times bestseller author of Hidden Potential, Adam Grant.

Ad

Sharapova shared two pictures on X, with Grant, before going on the stage. She wrote in the caption:

"Just two introverts about to hit the stage"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Along with this, Sharpova also shared a few snaps of her outfit on her Instagram story. The former tennis player donned a unique grey-colored jumpsuit with an attached belt and paired the attire with black-colored loafers.

Here are the pictures she shared:

Sharapova’s Instagram story

Sharapova’s Instagram

Sharapova’s Instagram story

Outside of her work updates, Sharapova also frequently gives a sneak peek into her workout sessions on social media. A few days ago, she shared her complete routine on her Instagram story. In the first update, she shared an image of herself mid-workout, writing:

Ad

"Nothing comes easy/you have to work for it."

In the next update, Sharapova shared a picture of herself relaxing in the sauna, writing:

"Best 20 min recovery."

Maria Sharapova further went on to share a mirror selfie on her social media too.

When Maria Sharapova opened up about how she deals with 'sexist' questions at interviews

Former tennis player Sharapova - Source: Getty

Maria Sharapova had an illustrious career in tennis, having won five Grand Slams and all four singles majors. She has also bagged WTA 1000 titles and a silver medal at the 2012 London Games, where she competed against Serena Williams.

Ad

Along with these successes, Sharapova has also faced distasteful sexist questions as a renowned player during interviews, and she once opened up about how she deals with it in a conversation with Glamour Magazine in 2019.

"I’ve been prepared ever since I was young. With tennis we have to go to a press conference whether we’ve won or lost with every single match. Journalists can come in there and there’s no boundaries, guide or rulebook. They can ask you whatever you want whether it’s professional or personal. Sometimes you go in after a match and you don’t get one question about the match," Maria Sharapova said.

Ad

Sharapova further said that it was a part of being an athlete and suggested other players be prepared for such situations.

"I’m there to try and win a tournament but that’s a very small part of it. You have to go in there and be professional. Questions can get tricky and they might not fall in line with what you have prepared for them to ask you and that’s ok. That’s how life is. You get things thrown at you and you have to deliver and accept them."

Maria Sharapova retired from tennis in February 2020 after competing at the Australian Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback