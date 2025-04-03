Maria Sharapova gives a sneak peek into her workout grind, sauna recovery, & a fresh-faced mirror selfie

Maria Sharapova shared glimpses of her fitness routine, including workout grind, recovery in the sauna, and a fresh-faced mirror selfie. The 37-year-old former tennis star has continued to stay in shape years after retiring and having a child.

Sharapova regularly shares glimpses of her workout routine on social media. This time, she shared a few glimpses of the complete routine on her Instagram Story. Initially, she shared an image of herself mid-workout, writing:

"Nothing comes easy/you have to work for it"

Next, Sharapova shared an image of her recovery process in the sauna, writing:

"Best 20 min recovery"

Lastly, Sharapova shared a mirror selfie. Here are all the images from her Instagram:

Maria Sharapova's Instagram Stories. (Source: Instagram @mariasharapova)

When Maria Sharapova opened up about how she incorporated fitness back into her life after giving birth to son Theo

Maria Sharapova at The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora in London - Source: Getty

Maria Sharapova retired from professional tennis in February 2020 after winning five Grand Slam titles. Later that year, in December 2020, she announced her engagement to British businessman Alexander Gilkes. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Theodore, on July 1, 2022.

Following her son's birth, Sharapova worked on a gradual return to fitness. Around the six-month postpartum mark, she began to add strength training into her routine. During an interview with SELF in May 2023, she admitted that she engaged in workouts two to three times per week, each lasting about an hour.

For home-based workouts, Sharapova said that she used Tony Horton's sessions on Tonal, noting:

"They're usually only 30 minutes long, as that's the only time I've had recently, but punchy and very fun."

The Russian frequently embarks on hikes and extended walks, as outdoor activities also play a significant role in her fitness regimen. She often carries light hand weights as well and described her routine as:

"I'll do some silly biceps curls while I'm walking, and the weight is not heavy, but at least I'm moving. It feels really good on the body."

These walks are sometimes shared with her son, Theodore, who she said was observant during their outings.

"He observes everything," she remarked. "You see it in their eyes, like wow, this bird or this leaf. They're discovering things in life for the first time."

The 37-year-old is active on Instagram, frequently sharing the happenings in her life and her soon-to-be three-year-old son, Theo. Recently, she shared a cute Instagram Story about enjoying her son's snack.

