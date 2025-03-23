Maria Sharapova shares adorable glimpse of her son Theo playing on the beach in heartwarming update

Maria Sharapova shared a sneak peek of her son Theo, playing on the beach in the latest update on her social media handle. The former World No. 1 welcomed her son in July 2022.

Sharapova and Alexander Gilkes started dating in January 2018 and announced their engagement in December 2020. Two years later, the couple welcomed their son, Theodore, in July 2022.

Ever since then Sharapova frequently documents her time with her toddler and shares them with her followers on Instagram. On Saturday, she shared an adorable glimpse of Theo having fun at the beach on her Instagram story.

Sharapova posted a video wherein her two-year-old son was seen playing with sand.

"🤍"

Sharapova's Instagram story

A few days ahead of this, she shared a cute message for him after stealing his snack on her Instagram story, wherein Maria Sharapova lightheartedly apologized to Theo for stealing his snack.

"Sorry Theo🙃 Your snack may be missing."

Sharapova retired from tennis in 2020, and three years later, she talked about balancing her work schedule and motherhood.

When Maria Sharapova opened up about handling responsibilities of motherhood and hectic work schedule

Maria Sharapova sat for a conversation with the former German tennis player, Andre Petkovic in 2023, wherein she made her feelings known about handling the duties of being a mother and having a hectic work schedule.

Talking about the newfound respect for mothers after she had Theo, Sharapova said (during an episode of the Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast):

"I became a mother about a year ago which I think was one of the greatest accomplishments that I’ve ever experienced. I have an entirely new respect for motherhood and parenthood and just that this is the moment of how your body is experiencing completely different, your mind somewhere else," Maria Sharapova said.

Talking about the various aspects of her life and having a family amid the hectic professional life was a 'beautiful' feeling, Sharapova added:

"That’s been challenging, rewarding because I’m also you know I’d love to work, I’m very ambitious. I’ve always had big goals about where I know I’ve set foundation in the business world for several years during my career and I knew that I wanted to take it to another level and grow. But yet I wanted to come home and have this beautiful family and so yeah it's just that it's a bit of a juggle game."

Maria Sharapova has won 36 WTA tour-level singles titles, including five Major titles, with her first Grand Slam coming at Wimbledon in 2004. Aged 17 then, Sharapova defeated then-defending champion Serena Williams 6-1,6-4.

