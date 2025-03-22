Maria Sharapova shares cute message for son Theo after stealing 2-year-old's snack

Maria Sharapova penned an adorable message for her son, Theodore, after stealing his snack. The former tennis player welcomed her son in 2021 with her fiancé, Alexander Gilkes.

Sharapova has been dating Gilkes for a long time now, and the couple got engaged in December 2020. They made the announcement of this special news on Instagram, and just a year later, they welcomed their son on July 1, 2022. Although the couple never fully reveal their kid's face, they usually share cute updates with him.

Most recently, the Russian shared a video of her holding Theo's snack while she was in a car, sweetly apologizing to him for stealing his snack. She wrote in the story:

"Sorry Theo🙃 Your snack may be missing."

Sharapova's Instagram story

A few days ahead of this update, Gilkes shared a picture of Theo watching the Jazz icon Ella Fitzgerald singing Old MacDonald. He wrote in the caption:

"Ella Fitzgerald does Old Macdonald..."

Sharapova once also shared a glimpse of her son playing tennis with her; however, she revealed that he immediately lost interest. She shared a cute picture of him on his Instagram story, where he held a tennis racket, and explaining his interest in the game, she wrote in the caption:

"It lasted than a minute😂"

Just after this, she shared a video of playing tennis by herself and wrote:

"I guess I'll just play myself".

Maria Sharapova opened up about becoming a mother

Maria Sharapova sat for an interview with the Tennis Channel in July 2024, where she made her feelings known about motherhood. When asked about what it was like to be a parent, she said that the role requires a lot of negotiation skills and that she gets to learn something every day.

"It's going. There's a lot of negotiation skills that go on with parenthood which I didn't know that the negotiations that I learned through my career in business and in the sport that I would apply to parenthood. But I'm learning about that every day. You got to give something to take something," Maria Sharapova said.

She further said that becoming a mother was one of the best things that happened to her and also gushed over her son's cute eyelashes:

"It's been one of the best things that's happened to me in my life and I get to teach him and grow with him. I get to learn through his actions and his findings. He's exploring the world and I get to explore with him. He has very long eyelashes and I don't know where they come from but I appreciate them."

Maria Sharapova recently turned heads with her appearance in New York, where she wore a chic grey-colored suit.

