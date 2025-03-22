Tennis Trending Pop moments today: Maria Sharapova cuts stylish figure during New York visit; Sloane Stephens rings in 32nd birthday with touching message, and more

Maria Sharapova turned heads with her stylish look during her New York visit. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev's girlfriend showed off her gym physique on Instagram.

In other news, Sloane Stephens celebrated her 32nd birthday. Also, Jannik Sinner's coach posted a hilarious picture on Instagram about spending time with his wife.

On that note, here are today's top internet pop news:

Maria Sharapova impresses with her look in New York

Maria Sharapova turned heads with her look during her recent New York visit. The former Russian star was spotted in a chic power suit on her trio.

Sharapova is widely regarded as one of the most stylish players. Recently, the former World No. 1 impressed in a stunning grey suit and paired it with a brown top and shoes.

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend posts a gym selfie while hinting at her next holiday destination

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla uploaded a gym selfie on her Instagram stories. The German actress is in Miami supporting her boyfriend.

Thomalla posted a mirror selfie post-workout in the gym and hinted at her next possible destination. She posted the picture with the caption:

“Thailand preparations"

Sophie Thomalla's Instagram story (@sophiathomalla)

Sloane Stephens gets emotional on her 32nd birthday

Sloane Stephens got emotional as she celebrated her 32nd birthday. The American star thanked the people around her and was grateful for all the opportunities she had got so far.

Stephens turned 32 on March 20 and posted about it on her Instagram story. She posted a heartfelt message with a picture of the birthday celebrations.

"32!!! Feeling beyond grateful, waking up today surrounded by love. Spending my days doing what I love with the people I love. "Blessed" doesn't even begin to cover it! I must've hung the moon in a past life to be this lucky," Stephens wrote.

Sloane Stephens' Instagram story (@sloanestephens)

Jannik Sinner's coach reveals how her wife feels about his extended stay at home

Jannik Sinner's coach, Darren Cahill, is at home for an extended period of time due to the Italian's ban. Recently, he shared a funny meme on his Instagram story suggesting that his wife is not enjoying his company.

The Aussie veteran shared a funny meme from 'Schitts Creek', revealing how his wife actually feels about his extended time at home. The meme said:

"Okay, don’t take this the wrong way, but you’ve just been kind of hanging around a lot lately – which isn’t a bad thing but it’s also not a good thing."

Darren Cahill's Instagram story (@dc10s)

