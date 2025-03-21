  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Maria Sharapova turns heads in New York with chic power suit outfit

Maria Sharapova turns heads in New York with chic power suit outfit

By Rishi D'Souza
Modified Mar 21, 2025 08:39 GMT
2023 US Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty
2023 US Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Maria Sharapova is known for her impeccable fashion sense and turned heads in New York City in a chic power suit this week. The five-time Grand Slam champion is widely regarded as one of the most stylish players to have ever played the game.

Ad

Sharapova had the reputation of being the most stylish player of her generation, as the former World No. 1 brought her panache for fashion onto the court and wore outfits that have inspired many after her. Such has been Sharapova's impact on fashion in the women’s tennis circuit that players often re-created her looks.

In fact, as recently as the 2025 Australian Open, Destanee Aiava wore a yellow Nike dress that was inspired by a similar dress that Sharapova had worn during her French Open campaign in 2011.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Maria Sharapova was recently spotted making a style statement in New York City as she wore a stunning grey suit and paired it with a brown top and shoes.

Ad

She also uploaded a reel on Instagram on Thursday, featuring her power outfit. Sharapova captioned the post:

"Suit, (no tie 😉) for @capitalonebusiness. Strength and resilience are key to navigating challenges – both as an athlete and when building a business. I spent the morning with inspiring business owners sharing my own personal experiences in entrepreneurship and the importance of wellness along the way."
Ad
Ad

Sharapova is engaged to businessman Alexander Gilkes and the couple welcomed a baby son named Theodore in 2022.

The former World No. 1 often shares adorable videos of her son on her social media, and put up a video of him playing tennis in February this year.

When Maria Sharapova stole the limelight at Davos 2025 with her style

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova is widely considered a fashion icon. Source: Getty
Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova is widely considered a fashion icon. Source: Getty

Maria Sharapova has maintained her superb style quotient and often turns heads with her well-crafted outfits. The Russian makes it a point to be the best-dressed person in the room and had the spotlight shining bright on her in January this year, when she attended CNBC's World Economic Forum 2025, held in Davos, Switzerland.

Ad

Sharapova, who is now an entrepreneur and has invested in multiple firms, was a speaker at the event and later shared a collection of pictures of all the various outfits she wore at the event.

Along with being an entrepreneur and a fashion icon, she is also an avid fitness enthusiast and frequently shares updates of her workout sessions.

Quick Links

Edited by Shirsh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी