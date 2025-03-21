Maria Sharapova sends hilarious "work out" message in latest gym selfie

Tennis legend Maria Sharapova continues to be a fitness inspiration as she recently shared a selfie from the gym after an intense workout. Sharapova is a former World No.1 and was one of the style icons in the world of tennis.

Sharapova won five Grand Slams during the course of her illustrious career, including two French Open titles in 2012 and 2014. She also won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics and finished her career with an impressive 36 titles to her name.

The Russian tennis star is also one of the few players to have achieved a career Grand Slam, which is when a player wins all four Majors in their career. Sharapova retired from the sport in 2020 as one of the greatest tennis players of all time and as per Forbes, she was also the highest-paid female athlete in the world for a decade.

Though her playing days are behind her, Sharapova, 37, has maintained her fitness and frequently shares updates from her sessions in the gym. She recently took to Instagram to share how she made it a point to find time to work out even while travelling. She captioned the post:

“Finding time or motivation to work out on the road is no joke”

Screengrab of Maria Sharapova's Instagram story. Source: Instagram @mariasharapova

Sharapova recently shared pictures of her spending time with David Beckham's daughter-in-law and American actress, Nicola Peltz Beckham. The former Russian tennis player had also met actress, Anne Hathaway at a luxurious ski destination in France, in the lead-up to the Moncler Grenoble Fall/Winter 2025 Show.

Maria Sharapova has built a fantastic business career post her tennis career

Maria Sharapova pictured at The Fashion Awards 2024. Source: Getty

Post her playing days, Maria Sharapova has become a serial entrepreneur and launched many brands of her own. She founded a confectionary brand named Sugarpova in 2012 and then launched a sunscreen brand Supergoop two years later.

Sharapova has also invested in numerous companies, including the likes of UFC, Moonpay, Tonal and Clio Snacks. While speaking about her future path as a businesswoman, Sharapova said:

“I’m looking forward to continuing to align with brands that have incredibly strong foundations. It’s a tough time for many people that are entrepreneurs. Investing your time and finances into the stage in a company when no one is really taking chances on people is ultimately where I’d like to step in and see opportunity.” Sharapova told Glassy.co (from 33.15).

Sharapova also appeared on Shark Tank in 2020 and is a regular at fashion and lifestyle events such as the Met Gala and various fashion shows.

