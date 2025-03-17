Maria Sharapova shared a glimpse of meeting David Beckham's daughter-in-law and an American actress, Nicola Peltz Beckham. The former tennis player also met another actress, Anne Hathaway, at the French Alps ski resort.

Sharapova retired from tennis in 2020 and has been associated with various ventures since then. The Russian, who is close to her family, especially her two-year-old son, Theodore, uses social media to share all her updates, including family gatherings, work, and personal outings.

She recently shared a sneak peek of running into Nicola Beckham by sharing a selfie with the actress on her Instagram story.

Sharapova's Instagram story (@mariasharapova)

A few days before bumping into Beckham, Sharapova also shared a glimpse of her meeting with Anne Hathaway via Instagram. They were spotted together at a luxurious ski destination in Courchevel, France, in the lead-up to the Moncler Grenoble Fall/Winter 2025 Show. The former tennis player shared a picture of them posing in front of a snowy background on her Instagram story.

Sharapova won five Grand Slams, including all four singles Majors. She also bagged 14 WTA 1000 titles and a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

Maria Sharapova shared valuable lessons to inspire women

Maria Sharapova recently sat for an interview with Pop Sugar, giving some motivational tips for women through her experience. She reflected on her tennis career, saying she learned some "amazing" lessons and loved what she did.

She also emphasized following one's path and embracing the ups and downs that come with life.

"There are so many amazing lessons that I was able to learn during my career that I've applied to this next chapter of my life. I was lucky to be able to do something for twenty years. I loved competing, and that's what drove me," Maria Sharapova said.

"I think, following your own path, being focused and understanding there are ups and downs in one's path or career, and even in those moments, just being proud of your journey. There's something really beautiful about seeing the best version of yourself excel," she added.

In addition to her exceptional tennis career, Maria Sharapova has started a few ventures, including Sugarpova, a sunscreen line introduced in 2014. In 2020, Sharapova also appeared on Shark Tank as a guest shark.

